Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $45M

The Powerball jackpot grew after nobody matched all six numbers from Monday night's drawing.

Could you be the game's newest millionaire?

The numbers are in for the Wednesday, Mar. 8 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $31 million, with a cash option of $15.8 million.

Powerball winning numbers for 3/8/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 26, 27, 43, 61, 69, and the Powerball is 4. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night, Mar. 8, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot.

One ticket purchased in Florida matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

Double Play numbers are 13, 20, 29, 41, 45, and the Powerball is 19.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, Mar. 11 grew to an estimated $45 million with a cash option of $22.9 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2023 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$754.6 million — Feb. 6; Washington.

$162.6 million — Mar. 4; Virginia.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million, Powerball — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $45M