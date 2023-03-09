Open in App
Columbia, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks roll over Upstate

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut6kj_0lCarV6s00

GREENVILLE  – Two big innings from the University of South Carolina offense lifted the Gamecocks to a 19-1 win over USC Upstate Wednesday night (March 8) at Fluor Field.

The Gamecocks scored seven runs in the second inning, the big hits coming from Carson Hornung and Gavin Casas, who drove in five runs combined on a pair of doubles. Carolina then scored six runs in the third as Dylan Brewer belted a home run to center, his first as a Gamecock. Casas added a two-run double as Carolina led 13-0 after three frames.

The Gamecocks added a run in the fourth, two in the sixth, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. Braylen Wimmer added his fifth home run of the year in the sixth frame.

Casas drove in five, going 3-for-4 on the day. Cole Messina went 4-for-6 with two runs scored and Ethan Petry had two hits and three RBI. Brewer was 3-for-5 on the day with two RBI and Hornung had three hits and a pair of RBI.

Nick Proctor earned the win in relief, getting the final out of the fourth inning. Matthew Becker started the game for the Gamecocks, allowing four hits and a run with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Gamecock bullpen combined for six strikeouts and no runs allowed in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Sam Simpson made his first appearance as a Gamecock, pitching a scoreless eighth with a strikeout.
  • The Gamecocks have now scored in double figures in eight games this season.
  • Casas recorded a season high in RBI and now leads the team with 23.
  • Carolina now has 38 home runs on the season after its two on Wednesday.
  • The Gamecocks lowered their ERA to 2.45.

UP NEXT
Carolina has its final non-conference three-game series of the season, hosting Bethune-Cookman for a three-game set beginning Friday night (March 10) at 7 p.m.

