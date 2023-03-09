Open in App
Auburn Daily

Takeaways from Auburn's 6-3 win over JSU in the rain

By Andrew Stefaniak,

3 days ago

What did we learn from Auburn's 6-3 road win over JSU?

Auburn got their 11th win of the season, beating Jacksonville State 6-3 at their place on a rainy evening.

Auburn had 12 hits in this ball game, and Tiger pitching struck out 13 batters.

This was a good team win that seemed in jeopardy when the Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Let's take a look at some takeaways from Auburn's 6-3 win over JSU.

Chris Stanfield has arrived

Chris Stanfield had another big night at the plate, going 2-4 with two base hits. One of his hits was a two-out two rbi base knock to add insurance which ended up being crucial. He also was hit by a pitch and stole a base in this game. He has a ton of range in the outfield, helping him run down almost anything hit his way. Stanfield has proven that his bat needs to be in the lineup for the Tigers, which is really going to shake some things up throughout the season. He will have an outstanding Auburn career and a massive impact for the Tigers this season.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Auburn loves to score with two outs

Auburn scored all six runs with two outs in this ball game. It seemed early that Auburn wouldn't be able to get "the big hit" until Foster ripped a base hit, scoring Caden Green with two outs. Then they piled on. A ground rule double from Kirby scored a run. The Irish smacked a double to score two more. Stanfield then slashed a two-rbi single in the ninth with two outs. In baseball, you often see the inning feel over after two quick outs, but that is not the case for this Tiger team. Until the third out is firmly secured, this Auburn offense can do damage.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

The Tiger pitching staff looked great

Auburn pitching was fantastic in this game, only allowing two earned runs. Konner Copeland started things off for the Tigers going five scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and strikings out six. Christian Herberholz then came in and gave up an unearned run but looked fine. Chase Isbell got the win in this game, only allowing one hit and striking out two in one inning of work. Will Cannon came in to shut the door for the Tigers going 2.2 innings, allowing two runs, and striking out four. Auburn's pitching rotation will be interesting as it starts to formulate over the next few weeks. Kudos to these guys for pitching in the rain, which is incredibly difficult, and only allowing three runs. Auburn has pitched well in midweek matchups so far this season, and that trend continued in this ball game.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

