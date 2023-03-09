Open in App
Conway, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Family remembers longtime Conway police officer on 3-year anniversary of his death

By Manny Martinez,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hojWM_0lCaqfx300

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks three years since a longtime Conway police officer was shot and killed by his stepson.

News13 spoke with the family of Lt. James Odell Cochran, a man with nearly four decades of community service, about the anniversary of his death.

Lt. Cochran was a retired 38-year veteran with the Conway Police Department. He was shot and killed by his stepson Eric Faulk on March 5, 2020. Faulk drove off in Cochran’s truck before he was tracked down weeks later.

Cochran’s sister, Reat Singletary, says Cochran was her best friend.

“He was a good person. He was a peacemaker,” Singletary said. “He was a good father, he was a good friend, [but] most of all, he was an honest police officer.”

Singletary says Cochran was loved all throughout Conway and was the type of person who’d give you the shirt off his back. Hundreds of people attended his funeral, including more than a dozen Conway police officers Cochran trained over the years.

“Odell’s a person you can go in Conway right and just say his name, and they’ll tell you what kind of person he was,” Singletary said. “We don’t have to get out and say ‘my brother did this, my brother did that’ — his life spoke for him.”

Faulk was sentenced to 20 years in prison in November after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of going to trial for murder.

Singletary says she is working to forgive Faulk for his actions.

“I’m working on forgiving you, because if Odell was here, he’d forgive you because he was that second chance person,” Singletary said.

Singletary also added that although it gets a little bit easier as each year goes by, she misses him “every day.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Conway, SC newsLocal Conway, SC
Son of former Horry County police chief arrested for 3rd time in 5 years, police report shows
Conway, SC2 days ago
News13 exclusive: Take a look inside Horry County’s new, state-of-the-art E-911 center
Conway, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: 2 hurt after assault, shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
1 killed, 1 charged after shooting at Florence County nightclub
Darlington, SC1 day ago
Shooting in car leads to arrest in Florence
Florence, SC21 hours ago
Coroner IDs 78-year-old woman killed in Georgetown Co. crash
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
Coroner ID’s 78-year-old woman killed in Pawleys Island crash
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
Investigation underway after deadly shooting Friday in Lumberton, deputies say
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Lumberton man shot, killed
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in U.S. 17 crash near Pawleys Island
Pawleys Island, SC1 day ago
Aynor High School moved to ‘secure’ status after reported bank robbery
Aynor, SC2 days ago
Charlotte-area murder suspect cut off ankle monitor, could be in Robeson County, deputies say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Fake Threat To Horry County School Could Result In A Juvenile Charged
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
17-year-old killed in Georgetown shooting, police say
Georgetown, SC4 days ago
Florence police look for people involved in apparent abduction
Florence, SC4 days ago
3 arrested in Florence on meth, marijuana charges Thursday, police say
Florence, SC3 days ago
Myrtle Beach residents can help police solve crimes by signing up for this program
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Scranton ministry to host prayer vigil for Mexico kidnapping victims on Wednesday night
Scranton, SC4 days ago
Myrtle Beach-area man accused of crimes against child on Discord app
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy