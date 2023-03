accesswdun.com

Baseball scoreboard: NoFo, Lumpkin, Bluff, Chestatee, Buford, WHall, Habersham, Jefferson get wins; White Co., EHall, EaFo, GHS, Jackson Co. fall By Jeff Hart, 3 days ago

WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff rallied for seven runs over the final three innings to beat Walnut Grove 9-6 on Wednesday in Region 8-4A ...