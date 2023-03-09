Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
WGN News

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Carlos SaucedoSamantha CorteseMary Beth McDadeJosh DuBoseTravis Schlepp,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hx2UN_0lCaqIqS00

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCaqIqS00
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCaqIqS00
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCaqIqS00
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Carlos Medina, who is suspected of killing LA Bishop David O’Connell, claims clergyman owed him money: sheriff
Hacienda Heights, CA20 days ago
Inside the $2B Powerball winner’s new $25.5M Hollywood Hills mansion
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
New Reports Show Gang Members Climbing Leadership Ladder at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform in Loop: Police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 19-year-olds, teen, shot in shootings on West Side
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Police: Woman in the hospital after Joliet bar shooting
Joliet, IL1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
Off-duty cop found dead in North Side home, ID’d
Chicago, IL1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA3 days ago
A chunk of Rancho Palos Verdes is sliding into the sea. Can the city stop it?
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA6 days ago
6-year-old girl dead, 4 others injured after semi-truck driver hits stopped car in Gary
Gary, IN4 days ago
Security guard injured after Wacker Drive bank robbery
Chicago, IL3 days ago
COPA reports officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD search for person in connection to double homicide on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
2 men shot in Chicago Loop, good condition: Police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man charged with battery of an officer after incident over gun in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Three Los Angeles officers stable after confrontation, gunman dead
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Group commits four armed robberies in Rivers Casino, Park Ridge Mariano’s parking lots
Des Plaines, IL1 day ago
Boy, 7, dead after fire at home of Chicago firefighter ID’d
Chicago, IL3 days ago
“Sleeper case”: Experts say Trump indictment in Manhattan is "imminent" — and it's "pardon-proof"
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Wife of Chicago firefighter dies days after Montclare house fire
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy