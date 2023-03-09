Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Chicago PD searching for 13-year-old girl missing from Roseland

By Andrew Smith,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fras8_0lCaqHxj00

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday in Roseland.

Aniya Curry is described by police as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair, according to police. Her front tooth is chipped.

Candlelight vigil honors victims killed in Bolingbrook home invasion

She may be wearing a black hooded coat with fur trim and tan Ugg boots.

Chicago police said she was last seen in the 9800 block of Harvard Avenue and is frequently in the 9700 block of Lowe Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
2 19-year-olds, teen, shot in shootings on West Side
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Boy, 17, shot in Little Village
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Loop robbery on CTA train, police say
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago shooting: Robbery victim shot, critically injured on Near South Side, police say
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in Norwood Park home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Authorities release name of 9-year-old girl shot to death in Bolingbrook home invasion
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
Woman fatally stabbed on CTA platform in Loop: Police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
COPA reports officer-involved shooting in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man charged with battery of an officer after incident over gun in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Armed crew robs 8 men within minutes in West Loop as nightly holdup sprees continue
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD officer injured in incident over gun in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man killed in semi crash on I-65 in Indiana, police say
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Boy, 12, accidentally shoots himself inside car on South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 more kids die after Montclare house fire kills their mother, brother
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Chicago River Dyeing Marred by Shooting Incident in Downtown Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man robbed by 5 men in Lakeview East
Chicago, IL2 days ago
8 men robbed at gunpoint in West Loop minutes apart
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Woman in the hospital after Joliet bar shooting
Joliet, IL1 day ago
2 Men Robbed in Parking Lot of Park Ridge Mariano's
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Alert issued after string of robberies in Grand Crossing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Naperville Police investigate shooting, seek information
Naperville, IL7 hours ago
CPD search for person in connection to double homicide on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago man charged with DUI after allegedly hitting person with vehicle on I-57
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boy, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago firefighter's 2 remaining children die days after house fire also claims lives of wife, son
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Brother of Chicago singer KeiyaA shot and killed in South Shore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Death investigation underway after 1-year-old boy found unresponsive on South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Possible Suicide in Monee: 74-Year-Old Found Deceased in Police Department’s Parking Lot
Monee, IL2 days ago
Boy, 7, dead after fire at home of Chicago firefighter ID’d
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy