Chicago PD searching for 13-year-old girl missing from Roseland

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday in Roseland.

Aniya Curry is described by police as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair, according to police. Her front tooth is chipped.

She may be wearing a black hooded coat with fur trim and tan Ugg boots.

Chicago police said she was last seen in the 9800 block of Harvard Avenue and is frequently in the 9700 block of Lowe Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area 2 SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.

