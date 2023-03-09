Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally responds on his Instagram commenting habits

By Emily West,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ppw_0lCapAkR00

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is responding Wednesday night to accusations of the nature of his comments on Instagram.

During the last three years, McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has been regularly commenting on extreme pictures of a social media user in Tennessee.

His team is not blaming a staffer or claiming McNally was hacked. Instead, they are saying that commenting on Instagram photos is just something McNally often does. Others on social media Wednesday were pointing out that McNally commented in what could be described as "inappropriate" on a male user's Instagram through McNally's verified account.

McNally typed out fire emojis where the male user had posted his backside and commented he had a "super look." He added other comments about his love of the user's content.

"Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally," his office said in a statement on Wednesday night. "As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers. Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping."

This is a developing story for NewsChannel 5. Check back for updates.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban
Manchester, TN9 days ago
“Slay hate” rally draws hundreds in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
Orthopedic surgeon sues Vanderbilt over alleged discrimination
Nashville, TN9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy