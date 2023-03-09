Lt. Gov. Randy McNally responds on his Instagram commenting habits

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is responding Wednesday night to accusations of the nature of his comments on Instagram.

During the last three years, McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has been regularly commenting on extreme pictures of a social media user in Tennessee.

His team is not blaming a staffer or claiming McNally was hacked. Instead, they are saying that commenting on Instagram photos is just something McNally often does. Others on social media Wednesday were pointing out that McNally commented in what could be described as "inappropriate" on a male user's Instagram through McNally's verified account.

McNally typed out fire emojis where the male user had posted his backside and commented he had a "super look." He added other comments about his love of the user's content.

"Trying to imply something sinister or inappropriate about a great-grandfather’s use of social media says more about the mind of the left-wing operative making the implication than it does about Randy McNally," his office said in a statement on Wednesday night. "As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers. Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media. He has no intention of stopping."

This is a developing story for NewsChannel 5. Check back for updates.

