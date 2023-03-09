Open in App
State College, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Spikesfest announces its official date for 2023

By Rebecca Parsons,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5GPF_0lCap1t900

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spikesfest is on its way back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this year and they’ve already got a date set.

The event is set for Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Spikes’ annual family event will lead up to Penn State Baseball’s 2 p.m. game against Delaware State on the same date, and admission is free for both SpikesFest and the Penn State game.

The ballpark carnival will feature plenty of great activities for families and fans of all ages as the anticipation for the Spikes 2023 season builds, including single-game ticket sales for all 40 of their home games.

The event’s charity auction will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and it features an array of memorabilia. Sports and entertainment collectibles will all be up for bids.

Memorial cornhole tournament to raise money for military families

All bidding for the auction will take place on the LiveSource app, and a full list of items will be available in the coming weeks.

Plus, kids can take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at the ballpark with the Easter Bunny as part of the holiday weekend, and a wide variety of community organizations will be on hand with fun, interactive displays.

Concessions stands will also be open with ballpark food and beverages available for purchase.

This year’s event is presented by Mount Nittany Health and WTAJ and Seven Mountains Media will be media sponsors for the event.

Following the fun of SpikesFest, the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the field looking to keep their momentum going under Head Coach Rob Cooper in the final scheduled tilt of a three-game series with Delaware State.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Fans can partake in watching Nittany Lions batting and infield practice prior to the game as part of all the fun.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Penn State Health Children’s Hospital receives $61k donation
Sunbury, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Penn State returns to NCCA Tournament as 10 seed, play Texas A&M in first round
State College, PA1 hour ago
Pickett, Penn State beat Indiana 77-73 in Big Ten semis
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Penn State women’s hockey falls in triple OT to Quinnipiac
State College, PA2 days ago
Bellefonte Warehouse Back On Track
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
The 2023 Path of the Flood Historic Races set for May
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
CBS21 reporter says goodbye to station: ‘It’s time to continue chasing my dreams’
State College, PA1 day ago
Trout stocking schedules available in Bedford County
Mcconnellsburg, PA2 days ago
SCASD to elect new superintendent next week
State College, PA1 day ago
Red Cross partners with Pa National Guard for blood drive in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA1 day ago
Adam Zook Memorial fund hosting free veterans breakfast in Tyrone
Tyrone, PA2 days ago
Update released for mid-March Atherton Street projects
State College, PA2 days ago
Mamie’s Cafe opening ‘Mamie’s Too’ location in Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Dusten Thompson announces candidacy for Blair Co. District Judge
Altoona, PA2 days ago
30 years since the ‘Storm of the Century’
State College, PA3 days ago
Traffic Light in Limbo for Dangerous Bellefonte Intersection
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Volunteers Rebuild Barn Destroyed by Fire
Spring Mills, PA2 days ago
Wrongful termination complaint filed against UPMC Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago
National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for some south-central Pa. counties
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Cats dumped at the Lycoming County shelter
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Crews battle apartment building blaze in DuBois
Dubois, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy