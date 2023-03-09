Spikesfest announces its official date for 2023

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spikesfest is on its way back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this year and they’ve already got a date set.

The event is set for Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Spikes’ annual family event will lead up to Penn State Baseball’s 2 p.m. game against Delaware State on the same date, and admission is free for both SpikesFest and the Penn State game.

The ballpark carnival will feature plenty of great activities for families and fans of all ages as the anticipation for the Spikes 2023 season builds, including single-game ticket sales for all 40 of their home games.

The event’s charity auction will benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and it features an array of memorabilia. Sports and entertainment collectibles will all be up for bids.

All bidding for the auction will take place on the LiveSource app, and a full list of items will be available in the coming weeks.

Plus, kids can take part in an Easter Egg Hunt at the ballpark with the Easter Bunny as part of the holiday weekend, and a wide variety of community organizations will be on hand with fun, interactive displays.

Concessions stands will also be open with ballpark food and beverages available for purchase.

This year’s event is presented by Mount Nittany Health and WTAJ and Seven Mountains Media will be media sponsors for the event.

Following the fun of SpikesFest, the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the field looking to keep their momentum going under Head Coach Rob Cooper in the final scheduled tilt of a three-game series with Delaware State.

Fans can partake in watching Nittany Lions batting and infield practice prior to the game as part of all the fun.

