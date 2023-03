Blazer's Edge

Former Blazers PF Shawn Kemp Booked in Alleged Drive-By Shooting By DavidMacKay, 2 days ago

By DavidMacKay, 2 days ago

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward and six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp has been booked in an alleged drive-by shooting, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. According to ...