Vote now: Who is the best baseball team in Seminole County in 2023?

OVIEDO, FLORIDA – Seminole County has produced plenty of baseball champions through the years, and this year does not figure to be any different as talent is all over the diamond.

We ask you the reader to take a look at the teams below and vote on who you think will be the best baseball team in Seminole County in 2023.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hagerty

The Huskies are arguably the best team in the area with 13 players back from last year’s team that went 17-12 and advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals.

Among the returnees is UCF commit Garrett Baumann, one of the best pitchers in the country. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound fireballer last season went 6-2 with a 1.62 earned run average, striking out a Central Florida best 100 batters.

Garrett Baumann

Hagerty also returns versatile junior Talan Bell, who went 5-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 68 strikeouts, and stole 10 bases; senior utility player/right-handed pitcher Austin DeSoto, .305 with 16 stolen bases; senior utility player Daniel Beldowicz, .300; and senior infielder/outfielder Luis Rivero, a St. Leo commit who hit .330 with nine doubles, 15 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Hagerty this season will compete in Class 6A, District 4 with Lake Howell, Lyman, New Smyrna Beach, Oviedo and Winter Springs.

Lake Mary

The Rams figure to make a serious run for the Class 7A playoffs with 15 returnees back from last year’s team that went 14-12. Leading the team will be senior outfielder Andrew Merchant, who hit .418 last year and was First Team All-Central Florida; senior catcher Nick Gioia, .328; junior pitcher/first baseman and Miami commit Ryan Ashford, .318 batting and 1.59 ERA in 30 innings pitched; senior pitcher and St. Leo commit Kaiden Perez, 0.26 ERA; junior infielder and Pitt commit Andy Perez, .318; and senior pitcher Matt Shumate, 0.98 ERA.

Senior catcher Preston Hart, a transfer, is one of the top newcomers for the Rams.

Lake Mary will compete with Seminole, DeLand, Spruce Creek, and University (Orange City) in Class 7A, District 2.

“Our goal is to compete in a very difficult conference and district,” said Lake Mary coach Jeff Perez, who is in his eighth season with the Rams.

Lake Brantley

The Patriots on paper seem to be rebuilding with only four players back from last year’s team that rolled to a 25-4 record and the Class 7A regional semifinals, but they have enough talent to march a long ways in 2023.

Back for another go-around are: outfielder senior outfielder Ethan Beal, a Rollins commit who batted .269; senior infielder Eric Entrekin Jr., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University commit; senior catcher Michael Kalinich, an East Carolina commit who batted .275; and junior Isaac Padilla, a right-handed pitcher/infielder who is one of the top hurlers in the area.

Padilla last year went 9-0 with a sterling 0.66 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

Isaac Padilla

Top newcomers are senior infielder Brandon Mauger, a Methodist University commit; junior infielder JD Rojas; and senior catcher/first baseman Jackson Golden.

“Our goals are to win the SAC (Seminole Athletic Conference) and compete at the highest level every day,” said Lake Brantley coach Eric Entrekin, who is in his 12 th year at the school.



Oviedo

Oviedo faces a major rebuilding project with only three returnees from last year’s team that went 15-12 and lost in the Class 7A regional quarterfinals to Bartram Trail. But, the Lions figure to hold their own with three of the best juniors in the area in right-handed pitcher Robbie Mitchell, a Wake Forest commit who had a 2.47 ERA last year; junior right-handed pitcher/outfielder Kaiden Lopez, a Stetson commit who had a 2.03 ERA; and junior shortstop Kyle Ball, who is uncommitted.

Kaiden Lopez

Oviedo also will play an extremely tough schedule to help prepare for the playoffs. The Lions will play in the Big Blue at Lake Brantley Spring Break Classic and in the 42 Classic at Daytona’s Jackie Robinson Stadium.

“Our goals are to become better students and teammates while we work to be more physical as the season progresses,” said Oviedo coach Andy Lyon, who has a 33-22 record entering his third year with the Lions, but 176-143 overall in 11 years. “On the field, we want to win our district to advance to the state playoffs.”

Lake Howell

The Silverhawks hope to improve on last year’s 13-14 finish with 13 returnees. Among the ones to watch are senior pitcher/infielder Matt Misiti, a Florida Gulf Coast commit who last season compiled a 0.97 ERA; senior pitcher Chance Fitzgerald, a Clemson commit who went 4-1 with a 4-1 record and 1.53 ERA and had 52 strikeouts; and junior shortstop/pitcher Ryley Chapman, a UT-San Antonio commit.

Other top returnees are senior pitcher/infielder Luke Baldwin, and junior catcher Jax Carter.

“Our goals are a district title and playoffs,” said Lake Howell coach Eric Martinez.

Seminole (Sanford)

It has only been four years since the Seminoles last won a state title but they hope to fight back to that level this season. Seminole returns eight starters from last year’s team that went 10-16, and they are a talented bunch.

Returning for the Noles are sophomore centerfielder/lefthanded pitcher Jalen Foxx, who already has committed to South Carolina; senior right fielder/shortstop Nick Upperman, a Polk State College commit; senior catcher Liam Prepetit, University of Valley Forge; senior lefthanded pitcher Bryce Carter, Eastern Florida State College; senior third baseman/first baseman/right-handed pitcher Cody Tjomsland, who batted .273; senior first baseman Brooks Roney; senior right-handed pitcher Andrew Little, who had a 1.15 ERA; and senior shortstop/second baseman Hunter Little.

Top newcomers are sophomore left fielder Noah Johnson, and junior second baseman Juan Lopez.

“We want to play the game at a high level,” said Seminole coach Kenne Brown, “minimize giveaways, and take advantage of the mistakes our opponents make.”

The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)

The Eagles could fly high this season with the return of nine players from last year’s team that went 16-11 and advanced to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals. TMA drops a class this year (2A) and will compete in District 6 with Geneva School, Lake Mary Prep, Mount Dora Christian and Deltona Trinity Christian.

Top returnees are senior Gavin Thomas, a Davidson commit who batted .333 last year; sophomore Stephen Chucka, a UCF commit who batted .470 and had a 2.59 ERA; and junior Jackson Bellhorn, who hit .444 and had a 1.67 ERA. Top newcomers are freshmen infielder Trey Seluk, infielder, and Sawyer Smith, pitcher.

Jackson Bellhorn

“Our goals are to repeat as district champions and move further into the playoffs,” TMA coach Todd Bellhorn said.

Crooms Academy (Sanford)

The Panthers look to bounce back from last year’s 4-7-1 mark with five returnees: junior first baseman/pitcher Caden Nocentino, junior outfielder Alon Vazquez, sophomore catcher/outfielder Josh Speer, senior Grayson Zrelak, and junior third baseman/pitcher Dillan Gallant, who is No. 1 in the rotation. Crooms also has senior infielder/pitcher utility player Matthew Zapane, who returned to play this year after not competing last year. “A great bat and shortstop,” said Crooms coach Michael Dinapoli. “We’re glad to have him back. He is a great ball player.”

Those six will be counted on heavily with the loss of four seniors, including three who signed with Lake Eric College.

Incoming freshmen who are expected to make an impact this year are catcher/pitcher Leland Smith, and utility player Aiden Marcialis.

Crooms will compete in Class 3A, District 9 with Cornerstone Charter, Lake Highland Prep, Montverde Academy, Trinity Prep, Umatilla and Windermere Prep.

Winter Springs

The Bears went 16-9 last season and will be looking for greater things in 2023.

Lyman

The Greyhounds will be looking to rebound from last year’s 5-17 record under coach Freddie Rivera.