2023 Big East Tournament odds, predictions, preview: Connecticut, Marquette

Advanced metrics have loved Connecticut all year long, and we’re finally seeing the on-court results to back that up for Dan Hurley’s group.
The Huskies are one of just two teams in the country (Houston) with top-12 efficiency on both ends of the court.
They also rank in the top 10 in assist rate on offense (62.5%) and defense (40.3%) while boasting the nation’s best offensive rebound rate (39%) – a clear recipe for success against any opponent.
In early February, though, none of that mattered when Creighton beat UConn to extend its eight-game win streak.
The Bluejays then lost three of six games down the stretch, but Greg McDermott’s squad has a battle-tested starting five that limits easy shots and can absolutely light it up from deep.
Don’t forget about top-seeded Marquette, which struggled to find its footing in Shaka Smart’s first season but has clearly found its identity this year.
The Golden Eagles own the nation’s fourth-most efficient offense thanks to their relentlessly aggressive defense – a vicious combo that’s fueled this team to a 16-2 record since late December.
Big East Tournament prediction
As these odds suggest, the Big East has been defined by four or five legitimate contenders – all of whom earned a first-round bye in this tournament – and a whole lot of garbage below them.
Somehow, Providence has managed to float between those two groups and is priced accordingly ahead of its Thursday opener.
At their best, the Friars can hang with anyone in this conference: they blew out Connecticut in early January, earned wins over Marquette and Creighton in double-overtime, and swept Villanova, which reached the Final Four a year ago.
They also finished .500 over their last 14 games, capped off by a stunning 24-point loss to lowly Seton Hall in their home finale.
