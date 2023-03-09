SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Boys Basketball Rankings: St. Augustine goes wire-to-wire at No. 1

The 2022-23 boys basketball season in the San Diego Section has come to an end. St. Augustine, who began the year on top, completed their quest for a second consecutive Open Division title to solidify their top spot in the rankings.

SBLive’s San Diego Section high school boys basketball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and were released every week throughout the winter 2022-23 season.

(Lead photo by Justin Fine)

SBLIVE SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

March 7, 2023

1. St. Augustine (28-5)

The Saints rolled through the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs, beating their three opponents by a combined 74 points. They became the first team in the 10-year history of the Open Division to repeat as champions. The Saints held serve at home in the first round of state playoffs, beating West Ranch before falling on the road at Corona Centennial.

Last week: 1

2. Montgomery (25-7)

Advancing to the Open Division playoffs for the first time in school history, the Aztecs worked past Santa Fe Christian and Carlsbad before falling to St. Augustine in the championship game. The Aztecs fell short in round one of the Division 1 state playoffs, losing at Mira Costa 49-45.

Last week: 5

3. Carlsbad (24-7)

Carlsbad got by Torrey Pines in overtime in round one before falling to Montgomery in the semifinal round. The Lancers dropped their first round game in state playoffs, losing at Ranch Christian 89-72.

Last week: 2

4. San Ysidro (18-13)

The Cougars protected home court against La Costa Canyon in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to eventual champion St. Augustine in round two. They lost in the opening round of the state playoffs at Etiwanda, 63-53.

Last week: 4

5. La Costa Canyon (16-13)

The Mavericks lost their rematch against San Ysidro in the opening round of the Open Division playoffs, 79-73. They then put up a fight on the road at Mater Dei in state playoffs, losing 70-66 in overtime.

Last week: 3

6. Santa Fe Christian (24-6)

The Eagles lost at Montgomery 69-60 after beating the Aztecs two weeks earlier to end the regular season. They lost at the buzzer in the first round of the state playoffs to St. Bernard, 75-73.

Last week: 6

7. Torrey Pines (18-12)

The Falcons, in their 10th straight Open Division playoff appearance, fell to league foe Carlsbad in round one. They dropped their opener in state playoffs, losing to Bishop Montgomery 81-53.

Last week: 8

8. M ater Dei Catholic (21-9)

Mater Dei Catholic lost to St. Augustine in the opening round of the Open Division playoffs. Like many others in the San Diego Section, the Crusaders lost their opening round game in state playoffs to San Gabriel Academy, 75-70.

Last week: 7

9. La Jolla Country Day (24-8)

The Torreys, seeded third in the Division 1 playoffs, put together a four-game run, beating Mission Bay in the championship game. They were given the top seed in the Division 3 state playoffs but were eliminated by Buena in round two.

Last week: NR

10. Lincoln (30-3)

The Hornets got revenge on Otay Ranch from a loss early in the season by beating the Mustangs 59-54 in the Division 2 championship game. Their 21-game winning streak was ended with a loss to Culver City in overtime in round two of the CIF State playoffs.

Last week: 10