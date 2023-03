People

Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' but 'I Need Time to Heal' By Dave QuinnStephanie Wenger, 3 days ago

By Dave QuinnStephanie Wenger, 3 days ago

The Vanderpump Rules star exclusively tells PEOPLE she doesn't "want to label anything" as she faces the fallout of the affair that led to Sandoval ...