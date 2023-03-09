Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The Guardian

NBA great Shawn Kemp jailed on felony drive-by shooting charge

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUncH_0lCajNRG00
Shawn Kemp attends a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky in 2022.

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp, one of the most high-profile players in Seattle Supersonics history, reportedly was arrested in Tacoma, Washington, on Wednesday and charged with a drive-by shooting.

The Tacoma police department tweeted that a 53-year-old man was “booked for Drive-By Shooting” after shots were fired following an altercation between occupants of two cars in a parking lot at 1.58pm Pacific time.

Pierce County inmate records show that Shawn Travis Kemp booked into jail on a drive-by shooting charge at 5.58pm.

Shawn Kemp the former basketball player is 53 and his middle name is Travis. Multiple outlets subsequently corroborated the report.

The local Fox affiliate KCPQ-TV, citing sources close to the former NBA star, reported that Kemp had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday, was fired upon when he approached a vehicle, then fired back in self-defense.

Drafted by Seattle out of Trinity Valley Community College in Texas with the 17th overall pick in 1989, Kemp played the first eight of his 14 career NBA seasons for the Sonics. He was an All-Star six straight seasons and three times made the All-NBA second team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171Bp9_0lCajNRG00
Shawn Kemp soars toward the rim during the 1991 NBA slam dunk contest. Photograph: Nathaniel S Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Known for his ability to fly high above the rim and throw down thunderous dunks, Kemp averaged 14.6 points over his career (16.2 with Seattle). He also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 9.6 with the Sonics.

After playing in Seattle, Kemp spent three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, two with the Portland Trail Blazers and one with the Orlando Magic, in his final season in 2002-03.

In 2005, Kemp was arrested in Seattle and charged with marijuana and cocaine possession in his truck.

In 2020, Kemp was among a group who opened Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, a marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

