Los Angeles
Change location
See more from this location?
Los Angeles, CA
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded -report
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,2 days ago
By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio,2 days ago
(Reuters) -Three Los Angeles police officers were shot on Wednesday evening and a suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside a garage, a local CBS...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0