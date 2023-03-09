Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
KSN News

Ever wondered how Kansas meteorologists collect long-term climate data?

By Carina BransonLucy Doll,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrA3g_0lCagvBf00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Long-term climate data is an important resource. Past trends help KSN Storm Track 3 meteorologists better predict what will happen in the future.

Meteorologists and weather fans across Kansas are lucky enough to have a community-based network that collects data called the Kansas Mesonet that connects weather stations across the state.

“We report data in real-time. We collect all that data, and we provide it for decision-makers across the state and the public,” said Christopher Redmond, an assistant meteorologist at Kansas State University.

Meteorological spring is here; What kind of severe weather can you expect this season?

The Mesonet has been collecting data for nearly 40 years.

“They can even go back and look at some of the historical data, or they can look at precipitation over the year, they can look at soil moisture, changes with that precipitation, or they can look at soil temperature to look at planting,” said Redmond.

The Mesonet has more than 100 reporting sites in Kansas, at least one in nearly every county.

“To support that research, however, we realized quickly with time, and obviously over the last 30 years, that there’s definitely a need for weather data that’s user-friendly in the state of Kansas,” said Redmond.

CoCoRaHS is an acronym that stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network. One belongs to Sedgwick County’s Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson. She has been a CoCoRaHS observer for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irIEk_0lCagvBf00
Sedgwick County’s Emergency Management CoCoRaHS measurement device (KSN Photo)
Sedgwick County’s Emergency Management Director, Julie Stimson, demonstrating how to measure CoCoRaHS (KSN Photo)

“I always had my own little weather stations at my house just for a hobby when there was a chance to be part of research and data collection. I just kind of thought, ‘why not,'” said Stimson. “You just do a daily report every morning at 7 a.m. if there is anything in the rain gauge, we do a measurement. It’s really easy on the app because they have an app now where you can just put the amounts in right from your phone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6Ckw_0lCagvBf00
CoCoRaHS (KSN Photo)

“By adding CoCoRaHS observers around our weather stations, we can verify that rain or precipitation, or rain gauges are collecting precipitation accurately,” said Redmond.

The Kansas Mesonet and CoCoRaHS work together to help paint a clear picture of precipitation.

“Then help get more observers to help develop a better climate record as we move forward,” said Redmond.

“It’s valuable information, even though it may seem like it’s not. The data is being used for good,” said Stimson.

These observations allow us to understand the future enabling improvements to short-term and long-range weather models for better forecasts.

Make sure to have more than 1 way to get severe weather alerts

“We really want to encourage people to continue to observe,” said Redmond.

If you are interested in becoming a CoCoRaHS observer, click here.

Interested in signing up to win an umbrella or a rain gauge? Click here to view our contests.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO28 minutes ago
Senator Marshall says he wants more people to return to work
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX5 hours ago
Elon Musk building his own Texas town: report
Austin, TX2 days ago
Florida woman calls for ‘Sugar Daddy Appreciation Day’ at board meeting
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy