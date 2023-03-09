Open in App
Walker County, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

‘We have no answers’: Family of Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell, Alabama man who died in police custody, speaks out

By Carly Laing,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwzYq_0lCae6cn00

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — As the investigation into the death of Anthony “Tony” Mitchell continues, we’re hearing from his family for the first time.

His family says they are not giving up hope and will keep fighting for Mitchell following his death in police custody.

It’s been nearly a month since video of what his family said could be Mitchell’s final moments surfaced and sparked a federal investigation into his death.

While time keeps marching forward, his family is not giving up.

“We’re without a brother and we have no answers. We don’t know why. This all started out as a an effort to keep him safe,” said Maranda Mitchell-Gutzmer, Tony’s sister.

Man accused of kidnapping, killing Aniah Blanchard pleads not guilty

Mitchell-Gutzmer said that a month since her brother’s death, it’s still hard to believe he’s gone.

“I want to grieve and am not able to because so much stuff is happening, and we don’t have any answers,” she said.

It all began with a welfare check.

“You think that the police are going to be there to help you. That’s what you learn in school, right? Call 911 if something bad is happening. And then your loved one is taken away and you never see them again,” Mitchell-Gutzmer said.

Mitchell-Gutzmer said her brother struggled with addiction for years. After the death of their father last year, Mitchell spiraled.

“One of the things before my father passed away was that, you know, he just wanted me to be there for Tony,” she said. “So, I tried to check in on him and it was hard because I wanted so badly for him to get help.”

The welfare check for Mitchell ended with him being charged with attempted murder. According to a Facebook post from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell allegedly pulled a gun and fired at least one shot at deputies before running away and eventually being arrested.

The post included a photo of Mitchell, whose face appeared to be spray-painted black. The publication of that photo drew harsh criticism from many in the community, leading to the sheriff’s office to edit the photo to exclude Mitchell’s face.

“I just see this photo and I absolutely just, I cried so hard. It just didn’t seem fair to exploit someone in this horrific time,” Mitchell-Gutzmer said.

Tennessee woman charged with running over husband with car

On Jan. 26, two weeks after his arrest, Mitchell died .

“Anyone who’s ever loved someone who struggled with addiction knows that there’s only so much that you can do,” she said. “We thought ‘OK, if he goes to jail maybe he can get himself clean and we can put him into treatment afterword and have a second chance at life’ and unfortunately that’s not gonna happen.”

About a week after Mitchell’s death, Mitchell-Gutzmer got a Facebook message. The message contained video showing her brother being carried out of the jail and put into a patrol vehicle.

“It was horrifying to watch and I know so many people have seen it and I just want to remind people, that’s my brother in that video. It’s really hard to watch it every time,” she said.

Mitchell-Gutzmer said she had no idea of what was coming next.

On Feb. 13, Mitchell’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the WCSO, claiming Mitchell was likely placed in the jail kitchen’s walk-in freezer or “similar frigid environment” for hours.

“How can someone in jail die of hypothermia and no one ever knew it was happening?” Mitchell-Gutzmer said.

In 1978, her father traveled from Belgium to Alabama to film a documentary. Now, Fien Leysen is coming to see what he saw.

Last week, lawyers for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to the lawsuit , where they denied that Mitchell was placed in a freezer. Included in their response was the quote “A lie is halfway around the world before the truth can put on its boots.”

“Well, the lie that he was alert and conscious did get around the world before we even got our boots on,” Mitchell-Gutzmer said. “We never saw the medical records when that was publicized.”

The alleged lie Mitchell-Gutzmer referred to is the statement WCSO Public Information Officer TJ Armstrong made the day Mitchell’s death was reported, alleging that he was “alert and conscious when he left the jail.”

“Once we got the truth of the medical records and saw the video, ‘alert and conscious’ is far from the truth,” she said.

According to medical records, Mitchell arrived at Walker Baptist Medical Center “unresponsive, pulseless and cold to the touch.” Those documents also noted that his body had a core temperature of 72 degrees.

“I am not sure what circumstances the patient was held in incarceration, but it is difficult to understand a rectal temperature of 72° F 22° centigrade while someone is incarcerated in jail,” the doctor’s notes said, according to the federal lawsuit. “The cause of his hypothermia is not clear. It is possible he had an underlying medical condition resulting in hypothermia. I do not know if he could have been exposed to a cold environment. I do believe that hypothermia was the ultimate cause of his death.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces special session to allocate $1 billion in ARPA money during State of the State Address

Attorneys for the WCSO say allegations that Mitchell was left in a freezer “are the definition of scandalous.” An official autopsy report is still pending.

“It’s not their job to get to say who gets to live and who gets to die,” Mitchell-Gutzmer said.

New videos recently made public capture moments of Mitchell’s incarceration. One video shows a corrections officers wrestling him to the ground and holding up what appeared to be a stun gun before dragging him out of an office. It’s just one of many videos Mitchell-Gutzmer described as disturbing and pointing to more than just a coincidence.

“It’s astounding that all of this was happening while they’re knowingly being recorded as well,” she said. “That they weren’t worried about this being on video, so that worries me.”

It’s that fear that keeps Mitchell-Gutzmer fighting for justice.

“As hard as it is to see these videos, I’m thankful that they’re out there because we would have never known, and this would have been swept under the rug,” she said. “And they’re trying really hard to keep sweeping it, but we’re not going to let that happen.”

Another candlelit vigil will be held for Mitchell Saturday at the Walker County Courthouse.

Read the full lawsuit filed by Tony Mitchell’s family below and the response from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office lawyers below:

Federal Lawsuit filed against Walker County Sheriff’s Office:

Federal lawsuit filed by Anthony “Tony” Mitchell’s family against Walker County Sheriff’s Office by Austin Franklin on Scribd

Lawyers for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office response:

WALKER COUNTY 8-Corrected M… by Austin Franklin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man discovered dead in Shades Creek off I-65
Homewood, AL2 hours ago
4-month-old girl dies because of homicide, Birmingham police investigating
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Phil Campbell man killed in Winston County crash
Phil Campbell, AL1 day ago
Birmingham 4-month-old girl dead from trauma; death ruled homicide by coroner
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Crawford sentenced to 99 years following murder conviction
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Why double jeopardy isn’t a factor for the two convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Tuscaloosa County parents indicted in death of 3-month-old son
Coker, AL2 days ago
Give Birmingham: The Lovelady Center
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Tuscaloosa police major promoted to assistant chief
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Authorities locate missing couple
Athens, AL2 days ago
Cullman Co. family of poisoned dog offering reward for arrest
Logan, AL3 days ago
2 charged with fentanyl trafficking in Lawrence County
Moulton, AL2 days ago
Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
2 Oneonta women killed, 3-year-old injured in crash
Oneonta, AL1 day ago
Hoover man dies at Jefferson County Jail
Hoover, AL4 days ago
Couple charged in killing of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney appear in state court
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
One person killed, another injured in crash near Pinson
Pinson, AL1 day ago
An Alabama Police Department says these three people had an illegal operation going on dealing with illegal immigrants
Decatur, AL3 days ago
3 arrested following string of car burglaries in Hoover
Hoover, AL3 days ago
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office searching for families of 5 people who recently died
Birmingham, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy