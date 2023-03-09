Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Addresses If Bo-Katan Is in Ahsoka

The Mandalorian Season 3 has finally arrived on Disney+ and has already released two solid episodes. The first two episodes begins the story of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) trying to repeal his exile from his fellow Mandalorian's and he winds up needing help from Bo-Katan Kryse (Katee Sackhoff). Sackhoff has previously appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 as well as voiced Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and she also has a relationship with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Fans have been wondering if Sackhoff could appear in the solo Ahsoka series and we finally have an answer. In a new interview with Deadline , the actress revealed if she's appearing in Ahsoka .

"I can't reveal anything," Sackhoff told the trade. "But, no, as of right now I'm not in Ahsoka."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

What Was The Last Star Wars Series to Hit Disney+?

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+ . Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One , and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

