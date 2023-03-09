Clayton News Daily

Legends driver Emily Arenas, already on a fast track as a high schooler, has lofty goals in racing By Anthony Rhoads Staff Correspondent, 3 days ago

COVINGTON — During a Legends car race last February at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Emily Arenas dislocated her shoulder. She popped her shoulder back in and ...