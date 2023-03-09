Open in App
Summers County, WV
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

3 hurt in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide in West Virginia

By CNN Wire,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irAQj_0lCabhBM00

A CSX freight train derailed Wednesday morning after striking a rockslide in a remote area of West Virginia, injuring three crew members and spilling diesel fuel into a nearby river, according to a company press release.

The three crew members were in the locomotive, which caught fire after the derailment, and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CSX said. Two were airlifted and the third was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, a Summers County Office of Emergency Management dispatcher told CNN.

Diesel fuel and oil spilled into the New River, and containment measures will be deployed, CSX said. The company also noted that the coal train was empty and was not transporting hazardous materials. CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman told CNN that 22 empty rail cars derailed.

"The incident posed no danger to the public," the CSX release said.

The derailment comes about a month after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire near East Palestine, Ohio , releasing potentially dangerous chemicals into the air and water. The incident has spurred bipartisan political efforts to prevent future incidents.

The Federal Rail Administration says it's actively monitoring Wednesday's derailment and said that the fire has been extinguished. The administration said it occurred on an Amtrak route, so residual delays may be expected.

At least one locomotive and one fuel tank went into the New River, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said. The division said the derailment occurred in a remote area south of Sandstone inside the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which in 2021 became America's 63rd national park .

Sam Richmond posted photos on Facebook of the crash that he took from a cliff above the scene. The photos show the train in flames and a toppled train car resting in the New River.

CSX owns 12 feet from the middle of the train track to either side and is responsible for cleanup, the division said, adding praise for the early efforts of the company and first responders.

"I'd like to commend the response agencies and CSX for their quick and efficient response," said Summers County Emergency Manager Steve Lipscomb. "All the agencies worked as a team to provide prompt medical aid and transportation to the injured."

No roads are closed and there have been no evacuations of nearby homes, the division said.

Chief Deputy Tim Adkins of the Summers County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 5 a.m. Wednesday about the derailment at a "pretty remote stretch of railway." There was "extensive damage" to the train but no damage to outside property and no roads were blocked, he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
West Virginia train derailment leaks diesel, oil into protected river
Sandstone, WV3 days ago
2 People Vanished Months Apart In The Same Small West Virginia Town — Were The Cases Related?
Bluewell, WV7 days ago
CSX freight train derails after hitting rockslide in West Virginia, 3 injured, diesel spills into river
Sandstone, WV4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ohio toxic train crash killed nearly 45,000 animals
East Palestine, OH17 days ago
Engineer tried to stop Ohio train after alert about overheating wheel, NTSB finds
East Palestine, OH16 days ago
Ohio residents ordered to stay inside as another train derails
Springfield, OH7 days ago
Norfolk Southern Confirms Another Train Derailment in North Carolina Following Ohio Incident
Lexington, NC14 days ago
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN16 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Norfolk Southern Train Conductor Killed in Accident While on the Job
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
U.S. Railroad Managers Told Employees to Ignore Wheel Bearing Problems
East Palestine, OH9 days ago
Toxic train broke down two days before Ohio derailment, had too much weight: workers
East Palestine, OH24 days ago
Man arrested after fleeing crash that left mother and daughter dead, two others injured
Naoma, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy