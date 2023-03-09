Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Clayton News Daily

DeSantis isn’t running for president yet. But it looks like it in Tampa Bay

By Emily L. MahoneyKirby Wilson, Tampa Bay Times,

2 days ago
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Standing before a giant screen emblazoned with “The Florida Blueprint,” Gov. Ron DeSantis took his presidential campaign dry run to Tampa...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Death row inmate rages that DeSantis has ‘done a lot worse’ just before Florida executes him for murdering woman in mall parking lot
Tallahassee, FL15 days ago
DeSantis, Florida officials move to have lawsuit over Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights dismissed
San Antonio, TX10 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA17 hours ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy