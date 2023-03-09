Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

New movie ‘Champions’ highlights athletes, actors with intellectual disabilities

By Shirley Chan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PP0G_0lCaaw8o00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Woody Harrelson stars in a new movie, “Champions,” about a group of basketball players inspired by their coach.

Harrelson plays Marcus Marakovich, a washed-up coach who gets busted for drunk driving. His court-ordered community service – to manage a team of players with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDDs.

Many of the actors starring in “Champions” have IDDs, including Matthew Von Der Ahe.

“It’s been tough. Not a lot of people want to take a chance on people with IDD,” said Von Der Ahe. “Woody (Harrelson), (Director) Bobby (Farrelly), they all took a chance on me.”

Now 22, Von Der Ahe has been acting since he was seven, but getting work hasn’t been easy. So he’s hoping this film will open doors for him and raise awareness for people in the IDD community.

The movie is a heartwarming and uplifting comedy. As Coach Marcus turns his underdog team into champions, the players inspire the coach to become a better person. Josh Felder plays the top player on the team Darius.

“I want this movie to have other people with or without disabilities feel inspired and to understand that people like us can break barriers,” said Felder. “We can do everything we set our minds to.”

Both Von Der Ahe and Felder are involved in Best Buddies International, the organization that advocates for people with IDD.

Felder, who has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, is a global ambassador for Best Buddies.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

Sophia Dubuisson is the state director of Best Buddies.

“Best Buddies International has three participants that are involved, Joshua, Matthew and Maddie (Tevlin),” said Dubuisson. “They’ve been really wonderful ambassadors for Best Buddies. Just great representations of what we’re all about which is inclusion, so we’re really, really excited about this film.”

Champions are sending a strong message to audiences that people with special needs are not limited in what they can do and it’s time to break down the stigma and stereotypes surrounding them.

They view a disability as more of a special ability.

“I think everyone deserves to be heard,” said Von Der Ahe.

“As a superpower, it definitely helps me break barriers and gives me other opportunities. This movie is one of the examples,” adds Felder.

Champions opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 10.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Bronx murder suspect caught in Charlotte: US Marshals
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Women’s History Bike Tour in NYC: ‘It’s important to recognize these women’
New York City, NY1 hour ago
NYCHA resident starts hunger strike to bring attention to lack of community space in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Group caught fist bumping on elevator after ransacking Queens eatery, NYPD video shows
Queens, NY3 days ago
Man stabbed during fight in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
Manhattan, NY5 hours ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Suspect in fatal Bronx shooting shown in surveillance photo: NYPD
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Staten Island woman reveals she ID’d 2003 killer of two cops on ferry
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Court throws out 1st-degree murder conviction in Bronx ‘Justice for Junior’ case
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Long Island man fatally shot in driveway of his home: police
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago
US government: Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds
Santa Clara, CA55 minutes ago
Crooks flee into PATH station in Manhattan robbery pattern: NYPD
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Denise Russo, formerly of VH1’s reality series ‘The X-Life,’ dead at 44
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man lying on sidewalk fatally hit in the Bronx: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Human hand found by man walking dog on Staten Island: NYPD
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
50 years of hip-hop: honoring pioneering women in the genre
Bronx, NY3 days ago
New Biggie Smalls mural unveiled in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Wrong photo led to NYC man’s faulty murder conviction: DA
New York City, NY3 days ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Teen charged in stabbing of 14-year-old girl in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY8 hours ago
NYPD’s controversial former Chief of Training moving to Department of Probation
New York City, NY1 day ago
Serial thief stole more than $2K worth of supplies from NYC tobacco shop: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy