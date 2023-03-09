Open in App
Kentwood, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Boys hoops: East Kentwood, Unity Christian advance to play for district titles

By Megan Viecelli,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JloRP_0lCaaZ2D00

East Kentwood 75, Ottawa Hills 58

East Kentwood 75, Ottawa Hills 58

East Kentwood advances to face Byron Center in the district final.

Godwin Heights 83, Lee 80

Godwin Heights 83, Wyoming Lee 80

Jakhary Towns led the Wolverines with 47 points, including the winning shot to give Godwin Heights the overtime victory.

Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55

Unity Christian 57, GR Catholic Central 55

Grand Rapids Christian 66, Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids Christian, 66 - Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids Christian will play Ionia Friday.

Ionia 53, Portland 43

Ionia 53, Portland 43

Hart 62, Big Rapids 59. The Pirates will face the Cadillac Vikings Friday for the district championship.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Muskegon-area boys basketball district final scores and regional schedules
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
WATCH: Rockford, Calvin Christian among boys basketball district champions
Rockford, MI1 day ago
Michigan high school hockey finals: Brother Rice's rally stuns Byron Center for D2 title
Byron Center, MI1 day ago
Muskegon Big Reds outlast Reeths-Puffer for Division 1 district title
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Decades-long title drought snapped during Grand Rapids boys hoops district finals
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Thornapple Kellogg senior misses state championships due to injury
Middleville, MI2 days ago
Spartans headed to March Madness for 25th straight year
East Lansing, MI2 hours ago
Overheard at the Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State on laying an egg, playing like a front-runner
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 031223
Grand Rapids, MI20 hours ago
Kent Country Club modernizing its dining area and patio
Grand Rapids, MI14 hours ago
Michigan State student creates song titled 'I Believe' to help heal community
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI6 hours ago
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Booyahs in Muskegon boasts ‘mouthwatering specially made’ custom burgers
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Up to 13.5″ of Snowfall in West Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Final day of Laughfest
Grand Rapids, MI12 hours ago
A great option if you’re ready to downsize
Rockford, MI2 days ago
East Lansing closes all schools
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Michigan Makers Market indoor shopping event in downtown Muskegon will feature over 90 vendors
Muskegon, MI4 days ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
MSU shooting surveillance video shows gunman calmly walking in union, police searching
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Cascade couple of 31 years makes dream a reality, opens charcuterie storefront
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
West Michigan nonprofit hosts International Women’s Day celebration
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Gun bills coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
East Lansing, MI2 hours ago
Demolition starts on decades-old Grand Rapids concert venue
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Longtime Grand Rapids pastor dies at 97
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Rockford driver loses control on slippery roads, collides with semi, snow plow
Rockford, MI2 days ago
City withdraws effort to 'restore the rapids' to Grand River
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Kalamazoo to remove Arcadia Creek Festival site playground
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy