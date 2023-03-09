‘The Music Man’ has a big cast of local talent playing at the Alhambra

Campanile Productions wrapped up its last dress rehearsal of “The Music Man” before a big audience Wednesday night at the Alhambra Theatre.

The cast of four dozen community members will now put on five shows — at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, ranging from $15 to $25, can be purchased online.

Tate Wells (left) plays Professor Harold Hill, and Jackson Wells plays Marcellus Washburn in “The Music Man” for Campanile Productions. (Hoptown Chronicle photos by Jennifer P. Brown)

First performed in 1957, the musical was revived for Broadway in 2022, starring Hugh Jackman. It is a favorite for community theater groups. In fact, the Pennyrile Players performed “The Music Man” in the mid-1970s at Hopkinsville Community College.

Storm Henderson (in coveralls) alternates between two characters in “The Music Man.”

The show features Professor Harold Hill, the con man played by Campanile’s Tate Wells, as a fast talker who aims to cheat the good citizens of River City, Iowa, by convincing them to buy musical instruments and uniforms for the youth band he says they need to keep their boys out of trouble. But first he’ll have to fight his own good intentions when he decides to help a socially awkward boy with a lisp. Professor Hill’s romantic feelings for the boy’s older sister, the piano teacher in town, could make his plans even harder to pull off.

Despite the lead man’s attempts to scare the townspeople into paying him to save their boys from sin, this show might rank as one of the most family friendly productions Campanile has ever brought to Hopkinsville.

Brad Ison (standing, center) is Charlie Cowell in a train scene that starts the musical.

Other cast members include:

Brad Ison as Charlie Cowell

Nathan Huffman as the Conductor

Andy Pitts as Mayor Shinn

Ryan Riggs, Layton Holliman, Josh Owens and Tucker Wells as the Quartet

Jackson Wells as Marcellus Washburn

Kasey Miranda as piano teacher Marian Paroo

There are several children in this production. River City Kid is played by Storm Henderson and Benjamin Hensley. Storm and Benjamin also take turns playing the character Winthrop Paroo, the boy with lisp.

Campanile is a nonprofit theater group that has been producing shows in Hopkinsville with local talent since 2009.

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is co-founder, publisher and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org. She spent 30 years as a reporter and editor at the Kentucky New Era. She is a co-chair of the national advisory board to the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, governing board president for the Kentucky Historical Society, and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition.