fox9.com

Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake: Business owners thrilled about full season By Corin Hoggard, 3 days ago

By Corin Hoggard, 3 days ago

MILLE LACS LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - For the first time in years, walleye fishing will be open all summer long at Mille Lacs Lake. ...