Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Another day, another departure. UK’s second-leading women’s basketball scorer to transfer.

By Caroline Makauskas,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEfIv_0lCaYunk00

Suddenly, Kentucky women’s basketball is faced with an all-too-familiar scenario.

A year ago, following the conclusion of the Wildcats’ season, UK dealt with several key players announcing their entry into the transfer portal.

Now, just a week removed from UK’s first-round win over Florida in the 2023 SEC Tournament and three days since freshman Kennedy Cambridge’s transfer announcement , starting guard and second-leading scorer Jada Walker has declared that she will be entering her name in the transfer portal.

Walker, one of only five returners from the Wildcats’ 2021-22 roster, started all 31 games for UK this season.

In UK’s second-round victory in this year’s SEC Tournament last Thursday against Alabama, Walker stepped up and delivered one of the finest performances of her career, recording a career-high 24 points and a career high-tying six steals.

In her transfer announcement tweet, the Richmond, Va., native thanked head coach Kyra Elzy and the coaching staff for the opportunity. She also cited her appreciation for the chance to be a part of the 2022 SEC Tournament title run, the program’s second ever and first since 1982.

She also thanked her teammates and family before voicing gratitude for the fan base, “I would also like to give a big shout out to Big Blue Nation for their love and support. I will always cherish my time as a Wildcat!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8BWs_0lCaYunk00
Walker chose UK over Arizona, Michigan, Mississippi State and North Carolina State when she committed to the Wildcats. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Walker’s impact

Walker committed to the Wildcats in May 2020 as a four-star point guard, UK’s first commitment in the 2021 cycle. The guard chose Kentucky over Arizona, Michigan, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, but was courted by many more.

When No. 1 South Carolina came to Lexington on Jan. 12 , Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley praised Walker’s talent. “The little one,” Staley laughed in the postgame. “... She’s got a big heart. I remember recruiting her, but she’s found a great place here at Kentucky where she’s able to just play her game. She really is a beauty to watch. Fearless.”

During her two seasons with UK, Walker was repeatedly referred to by Elzy as a “dog” and a “difference maker” for the Wildcats. She earned her way into the starting lineup in January of her freshman year. She was also voted to the All-SEC Freshman Team by league coaches.

Walker averaged 27.6 minutes a game over the course of her UK career, wreaking havoc on defense.

This season, Walker led the SEC in steals per game with 2.6 . She also averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Uncertain times

UK finished the 2022-23 season tied for dead-last in the Southeastern Conference, with a regular season league record of 2-14. The Wildcats ended the disappointing year with a 12-19 overall record and plenty of questions.

“I’m a better coach because of (the difficult season),” Elzy said during her radio show ahead of the SEC Tournament. “I’ve had to be in the trenches under scrutiny, under a microscope. But it reinforces, ‘built to last,’ just like this program. And we’ll all learn so much, and we’ll be better because of it.”

The Wildcats, who currently have only one signee in the high school class of 2023 in four-star wing Jordy Griggs from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, will need to find additional players to reload the roster for the 2023-24 season.

Junior forward Nyah Leveretter was ruled out for the remainder of the season following a torn ACL during Kentucky’s 79-57 loss to Vanderbilt on Feb. 19 .

Fifth-year seniors Adebola Adeyeye, Robyn Benton and Blair Green were honored on Senior Day prior to the final home game of the regular season, the Feb. 26 loss to Tennessee .

Both Adeyeye and Benton used their extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Green has yet to announce whether or not she will be returning for her sixth year, which would serve as either her COVID year or an additional year of eligibility due to her sitting out the 2021-22 season with a ruptured Achilles.

The program announced Tuesday that senior Emma King will return next season for her fifth year.

After the departures of Walker, Cambridge, Adeyeye and Benton, the Wildcats’ roster currently stands at 11 players: Green, King, juniors Leveretter, Ajae Petty, Eniya Russell and Maddie Scherr, and freshmen Tionna Herron, Amiyah Jenkins, Cassidy Rowe, Zennia Thomas and Saniah Tyler.

Leveretter will almost certainly miss the start of next season after suffering her injury late this season. Herron did not play this season after undergoing open heart surgery last fall, and her status is undetermined.

She led UK’s six freshmen in minutes this season. Now she’s entering the transfer portal.

The end of the road: Kentucky falls 80-71 to Tennessee in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
UK basketball’s NCAA Tournament path is set. Here’s who and where the Wildcats will play.
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Playing status of UK basketball’s Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick revealed for SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
How has Kentucky fared as a No. 6 seed in past NCAA tournaments? It’s never happened before.
Lexington, KY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where will Kentucky be seeded in the NCAA Tournament? A last look at bracketology updates.
Lexington, KY11 hours ago
Following the Kentucky basketball team to Greensboro? How to get NCAA Tournament tickets.
Lexington, KY40 minutes ago
Kentucky finds bright side in early exit from SEC Tournament as topsy-turvy season goes on
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky’s trip to the SEC Tournament is a short one. Vanderbilt upsets UK in Nashville.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Everything John Calipari said after UK basketball’s one-and-done stay in the SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
5 things you need to know from UK’s 80-73 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC tourney
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Selection Sunday is next. What to know about Kentucky’s outlook and other bracket tidbits.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Everything Jerry Stackhouse said after Vandy scored a second win over UK in as many weeks
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Razorbacks athletics director apologizes to UK student journalist over cell phone incident
Fayetteville, AR23 hours ago
Will Cason Wallace play in the SEC Tournament? One more update before the games begin.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Kentucky Student Allegations: Where's the Proof?
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Walter McCarty on what makes it unique playing for the Kentucky Wildcats -“You always have that pressure of winning the Final Four"
Lexington, KY21 hours ago
First Scouting Report: In SEC tourney opener, UK seeks ‘revenge’ on red-hot Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college basketball
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Undefeated Transylvania advances to its first women’s Final Four with victory over NYU
Lexington, KY10 hours ago
The Kentucky Wildcat that has rivals in ‘panic mode’ is as even-keeled as they come
Lexington, KY2 days ago
These three key statistics have led to wins for Kentucky men’s basketball this season
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Why Kentucky coaches are excited about position that lost former five-star to transfer
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Will tournament time produce a breakout star for Kentucky? ‘I’m just going to be ready.’
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Jerry Stackhouse Makes His Feelings On NCAA Tournament Bid Clear
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Simmons College of Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team playing for their first National Title
Louisville, KY2 days ago
John Calipari Has Brutally Honest Comment About This Kentucky Team
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Transylvania rolls past Ohio Northern to reach NCAA Division III’s Elite Eight
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s 2023 SEC Tournament opener vs. Vanderbilt
Nashville, TN2 days ago
On the Verge of Kentucky Hoops History
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Sacred Heart advances to 3rd Kentucky Girls' Sweet 16 Championship game in a row
Winchester, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy