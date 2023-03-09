Open in App
Providence, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Providence takes down New Hampshire in OT, advances to Hockey East quarterfinals

By Taylor Begley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcOrd_0lCaYr9Z00

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jamie Engelbert scored 1:41 into the first overtime period, leading the No. 7 seed Providence over No. 10 seed New Hampshire 2-1 Wednesday night.

Freshman goalkeeper Philip Svedebäck notched 22 saves on the night.

The Friars will visit the No. 3 seed Northeastern on Saturday night in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
EG’s Brady Berard’s OT Goal Sends Men’s Hockey To Hockey East Semifinals With 2-1 Win Over Northeast
Providence, RI18 hours ago
Bay View, North Kingstown advance to girls state basketball championship
North Kingstown, RI23 hours ago
La Salle, Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown advance to girls hockey championship
Smithfield, RI1 day ago
South Kingstown native Records eyes third NCAA tournament appearance
South Kingstown, RI1 day ago
La Salle, Hendricken to meet again in boys basketball state championship
Warwick, RI20 hours ago
West Warwick wins back-to-back cheer titles
West Warwick, RI23 hours ago
PC Friars earn trip back to the big dance
Providence, RI1 hour ago
Team of the Week – Middletown boys basketball
Middletown, RI1 day ago
Long list of Division I college basketball suitors reach out Pawtucket's Wilcox
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
PC knocked out of Big East Tournament by rival UConn 73-66
Providence, RI3 days ago
Brown University student wins Jeopardy! tournament
Providence, RI2 days ago
McDavid injured as Oilers snap Bruins’ streak with 3-2 win
Boston, MA2 days ago
East Greenwich school honored by Special Olympics
East Greenwich, RI2 days ago
Rob McClanaghan speaks after case against him is dropped
Boston, MA2 days ago
Bryant student lending a hand to Hurricane Ian victims
Smithfield, RI2 days ago
Bruins, FanDuel announce mobile betting partnership
Boston, MA2 days ago
This New England City Ranks No. 1 Best Place to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Boston, MA2 days ago
2 Catholic high schools in Massachusetts closing at end of academic year
Fall River, MA3 days ago
New Report: Providence’s New Electricity Co. Tied to Millions to GOP to Block Shutoff Disclosure
Providence, RI2 days ago
Car crashes into New Bedford Stop & Shop
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Which dioceses in New England are letting people eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day?
Providence, RI2 days ago
Masks now mandatory at Trinity Rep matinees
Providence, RI3 days ago
UMass Dartmouth probing claims against former campus officer
Dartmouth, MA3 days ago
Neronha Lashes Out at DEM, McKee, and GoLocal When Questioned About Lack of Enviro Enforcement
Woonsocket, RI18 hours ago
Fane Tower project in Providence is dead
Providence, RI2 days ago
Study: Dry weather last year affected local water quality
South Kingstown, RI1 day ago
Division Road Project Back on Track
East Greenwich, RI1 day ago
‘Heartbreaking’: Dozens of RI children with special needs not receiving education
Providence, RI3 days ago
Barnes & Noble Brings 2 New Locations To Massachusetts, Bouncing Back After Pandemic
Wareham, MA2 days ago
Cyclist to bike perimeter of US for 2nd time
Seekonk, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy