Providence takes down New Hampshire in OT, advances to Hockey East quarterfinals

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jamie Engelbert scored 1:41 into the first overtime period, leading the No. 7 seed Providence over No. 10 seed New Hampshire 2-1 Wednesday night.

Freshman goalkeeper Philip Svedebäck notched 22 saves on the night.

The Friars will visit the No. 3 seed Northeastern on Saturday night in the Hockey East Quarterfinals.

