Providence takes down New Hampshire in OT, advances to Hockey East quarterfinals

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Jamie Engelbert scored 1:41 into the first overtime period, leading the No. 7 seed Providence over No. 10 seed New Hampshire 2-1 Wednesday night.
Freshman goalkeeper Philip Svedebäck notched 22 saves on the night.
The Friars will visit the No. 3 seed Northeastern on Saturday night in the Hockey East Quarterfinals. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0