What Now Las Vegas

Chef Roy Ellamar to Open Fine Company in Downtown Summerlin

By Neil Cooney,

3 days ago
This spring, Chef Roy Ellamar is launching Fine Company , a new off-Strip restaurant concept, in partnership with the Lev Group . The chef has spent fifteen years working on the Las Vegas Strip as an executive chef, and as the force behind the Bellagio ’s Harvest By Roy Ellamar , and now Ellamar looking to create Downtown Summerlin ’s “every day, anytime” neighborhood restaurant.

“The local restaurant and food scene has been exploding with talented chefs, a lot of them coming off the strip and putting down roots in the community. I’m really excited to be a part of that and look forward to cooking in Summerlin,” Ellamar said in a press release.

Ellamar describes Fine Company as the sort of “neighborhood restaurant where you go for any occasion, multiple times a week, but the food is better, the ingredients are better, real Chefs cooking, the cocktails are creative, the wine list has interesting labels and varietals, and the service is familiar but polished and the price point is comfortable.”

The 80 seat dining room will have an “airy and light” feel, featuring blonde-wood walls and banquettes “reminiscent of Scandinavian and Japenese aesthetics.” In it, and on the restaurant’s 50-seat patio, guests will be able to enjoy the chef’s signature and seasonal brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes.

“The lunch menu features sandwiches, salads, shared plates, and lunch sets,” reads the release. “The Le Roy Burger is a custom grind of brisket, chuck, and short rib and tastes like a steak burger meets a smash burger, with aged cheddar, top secret sauce, and a brioche bun. The Porchetta sandwich is a labor of love, it’s 3-day process creates a tasty, tender, crispy-skinned pork product that shines in every bite, accented with hot giardiniera and arugula pesto.”

Dinner will center prime and grass-fed steaks, whole fish, and Jidori chicken, along with a raw bar menu featuring crudos, poke, oysters, and prawns.



