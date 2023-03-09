Open in App
Sullivan County, TN
WJHL

Commission may consider terminating lease with TVA for Observation Knob Park

By Slater Teague,

3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County commissioners may consider terminating the county’s lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority for the land where Observation Knob Park is located.

At a budget hearing Tuesday, some commissioners indicated they will introduce a resolution to do just that at the commission’s work session on Thursday.

Despite objections, county moves ahead with Observation Knob improvements

This comes after Mayor Richard Venable instructed campers to vacate the park so that repairs and changes could be made.

The Sullivan County Commission’s work session will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

