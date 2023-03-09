Open in App
News 8 WROC

Advocates push for increased doula access in New York State

By Emma Colling,

3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Senator Samra Brouk is leading the effort to make doulas more accessible to families expecting a child. Advocates are hoping this will lower the maternal death rate in New York and address racial disparities.

Statistics show Black women are five times more likely to die during childbirth. This year they’re hoping to providing Medicaid reimbursement for doula care. The proposal on the table right now would provide enough money for a $1,930 reimbursement rate.

“Right now, if you are an individual eligible for Medicaid, you have to pay out of pocket to have doula care,” Brouk said. “Even though we know doulas can help save a woman’s life or birthing person’s life, and their child, and drastically improve the birthing process, decrease the hours of labor, decrease the rate of caesarean sections, improve health and mental health outcomes, right now they are not Medicaid reimbursable.”

Brouk also says most private insurance plans do not cover doulas. The cost of doula care also varies depending on where you are in the state.

