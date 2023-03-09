Remarkable Women: Berkeley Hilliard, making a difference, one animal at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is home to a lot of furry friends. It is also the place where you can find one of our remarkable women finalists.

Berkeley Hilliard is one of the youngest zoo curators in the state and while her job is a little wild, she is making a difference, one animal at a time.

As zoo curator, Berkeley Hilliard knows the ends and outs of everything on site.

“It’s my life,” said Hilliard. “This is my purpose.”

Hilliard took a job as a zoo keeper in 2018 and was promoted to curator in 2019, becoming one of the youngest ever to have the job.

“It’s just two hours away from my hometown, which is Lubbock,” said Hilliard. “I applied and got the position.”

This career choice did not surprise her mom, Leeann Branham. She said Berkeley has been bringing home animals since she was young.

“I do have some rescues here at my house because of her,” said Branham. “She’s just always had a heart for animals.”

Berkeley loves the adventure of working at Amarillo’s zoo.

“You may come in one morning and think you know what, this is what I’m going to do, I’m going to do this, this and this, but the animals really set my day for me,” said Hilliard.

Friends, co-workers, and family will tell you she is right at home when she is at the zoo.

“One of the most resilient people I’ve ever met,” said co-worker, Kendalyn Richardson.

Berkeley Hilliard will tell you this is her dream job.

Being able to educate, especially younger kids. Being able to educate them just also teaches them to have a respect and that mutual relationship with animals that can make this earth a whole lot better,” she said.

She is one of the youngest zoo curators in the business, and she always strives to improve the zoo through education and transparency about her animals. She has prevented numerous euthanizing of helpless animals by taking them in at the zoo and telling their stories. Through her communication with other zoos as well as with park rangers, she has welcomed three bears and two camels, as well as a black footed ferret, and two bobcats, in addition to others. One of the bears was about to be euthanized because she had been caught a third time near humans. Mesa received the blessing of a second chance at life because of Berkeley. A porcupine who had been tortured and shot (losing a leg) by humans, was welcomed into the zoo to live his remaining time being loved and cared for. Again, because of Berkeley. Berkeley has made it her life’s work to help animals who have been endangered by human beings. Through her constant drive to educate the public, the community is realizing the value of the zoo. She is often approached with questions, even while in the grocery store and restaurants, about the zoo and the animals. She happily shares the numerous stories that illustrate how precious the animals and the zoo are. She always makes time to share! She works many personal hours without pay because of her love of animal life. She also spends much of her own money to make life better for her “babies!” Personal time off is not heard of for Berkeley! She makes sure she is always reachable in case she is needed at the zoo. I have witnessed her go to the zoo on her days off. “I’m not working today,” is never part of her vocabulary! Whether meeting with the board, the mayor, special needs children and their families, or taking animal ambassadors to football and baseball games , and doing news segments, Berkeley tirelessly gives to the public by sharing her little furry ambassadors of the Amarillo Zoo. She has created a positive, family oriented place for community members to visit and learn about wildlife that might not get a second chance at life if not for Berkeley. The animals are her family and the absolute loves of her life! This little piece of the world is better because of Berkeley’s life! Berkeley Hilliard’s Nomination Letter/ Submitted by Leeann Branham

