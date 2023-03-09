69-year-old alleged fentanyl dealer arrested by Petaluma police

PETALUMA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A 69-year-old Petaluma man was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly selling fentanyl out of his home, the Petaluma Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

PPD officers received word that fentanyl was being sold out of a home on the 100 block of West Street. On Feb. 24, officers searched the home and found a bag containing about three ounces of suspected fentanyl, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The officers came back four days later after receiving word that the suspect was home. Richard Crandall, 69, was taken into custody.

Crandall is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, violation of felony probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Sonoma County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police shared images (above) of what their search yielded.

