69-year-old alleged fentanyl dealer arrested by Petaluma police

By Phil Mayer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCLwY_0lCaTHvO00

PETALUMA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A 69-year-old Petaluma man was arrested on Feb. 28 for allegedly selling fentanyl out of his home, the Petaluma Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.

PPD officers received word that fentanyl was being sold out of a home on the 100 block of West Street. On Feb. 24, officers searched the home and found a bag containing about three ounces of suspected fentanyl, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The officers came back four days later after receiving word that the suspect was home. Richard Crandall, 69, was taken into custody.

Crandall is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, violation of felony probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in Sonoma County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnFK7_0lCaTHvO00

Police shared images (above) of what their search yielded.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

