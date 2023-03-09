Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Reveals Why the Nite Owls Haven't Appeared in Season 3

The third season of The Mandalorian is now two episodes in , with the lore of the fabled Star Wars planet taking center stage in "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore." Because of the Mandalorian-related storytelling of the episode, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) shared screentime with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin as the two scoured Mandalore for its fabled mines. Notably absent from the episode, however, are Bo-Katan's Nite Owls. According to Sackhoff, the characters have opted to leave Bo-Katan's side as she was unable to win the Darksaber from Djarin.

"She says that they abandoned as soon as she returned without the Darksaber," Sackhoff said in a recent chat with Deadline ."I think these are people who thought Bo would do anything to lead, that Bo would fight anyone to lead, and that's what she wanted and that's why they were following her. And when they saw something in her that they didn't respect, they left. She lost her people, her home, she lost her family, she lost everything."

What has Bo-Katan's attitude changed in The Mandalorian Season 3?

In the same chat, Sackhoff realizes Bo-Katan had a bit of an epiphany that turned her into a galactic hermit , for lack of a bettrer word.

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff told the trade. "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din - I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him - but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

She's says that they're making their way across the galaxy as bounty hunters, as mercenaries. They're off making money, doing what Mandalorians stereotypically do. The Mandalorian Season 3 releases new episodes every Wednesday. The first two seasons of the hit Star Wars show are now streaming on Disney+ .