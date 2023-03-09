Open in App
Woodway, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway makes final touches before grand opening

By Earl Stoudemire,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elSu2_0lCaR6Vu00

Waco, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is making final touches to the grounds before its grand reopening this spring.

This attraction has been closed for three years due to a sewer pipeline project and had a soft opening in November.

It’s staff says the changes have more family friendly options and new experiences to enjoy the outdoors.

“Carleen Arboretum is kind of known as the Jewel of Woodway. It sits in the center of the city at 16 acres. We have hiking bike trails, we have gardens,” said Woodway Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero.

Caballero says the sewer line project took out 200 trees from the arboretum.

To adapt, the city removed those trees to make an opening to see the pavilion and in turn planted 300 new trees.

Arboretum superintendent Jack Stanley says the renovations make a visible difference.

“Fencing. We’ve secured areas, we’ve raised the tree line,” said Stanley. “We’ve opened up the beauty of the place, and that’s probably the biggest change for me is that you can see things now and just really enjoy it.”

Some new additions to the arboretum include a children’s area, meditation garden, bird watching station, a greenhouse, and a butterfly garden.

“We enhanced the butterfly garden. We made the cactus garden bigger and better, and so it’s just those things that we’re just adding to try to make it a little nicer and better,” said Caballero.

Future plans include having a coffee shop at Whitehall, and discussions have been made to have a music concert series in the summer and a farmers market.

$700,000 went into the renovations, and Stanley says the community is starting to take notice.

“People started walking their dogs and walking in the morning and bringing kids out,” said Stanley. “Every day it’s just more and more and more, and with spring break here this week, there are a lot of kids out here this morning just having a good time.”

Right now the arboretum is planning its grand opening for the end of April.

There will be live music, food trucks, refreshments, and kid friendly activities.

As we receive more information we’ll be sure to update you on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spring, TX newsLocal Spring, TX
The Largest Antique Show in the US is Happening in Texas This Month
Round Top, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is Will Smith invited to the 2023 Oscars?
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed
Trophy Club, TX1 day ago
Three women missing in Mexico after crossing bridge in Mission
Mission, TX1 day ago
Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Beaumont United Boys Basketball ready for State
Beaumont, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: San Antonio Zoo asks for help naming two sloth pups
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
US government: Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds
Santa Clara, CA50 minutes ago
H-E-B files site plan for location in east Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX3 days ago
Texas city named among the south’s best small towns in 2023
Fredericksburg, TX1 day ago
Former Waco daycare owner transcripts from 2015 revealed during trial
Waco, TX3 days ago
More resignations at Cameron Park Zoo
Waco, TX3 days ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy