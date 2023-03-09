Event in April offers rare inside look at Keithville’s Chimp Haven

KEITHVILLE, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – All are invited to experience ‘the chimp life’ on Saturday, Apr. 15, when truly inquisitive visitors will also be allowed visit and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world.

Twice a year, Chimp Haven in Keithville opens to the public on Discovery Day and offers a rare glimpse of forested habitats where more than 300 retired chimps live and play. On Apr. 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., experts from Chimp Haven who care for the animals will speak about the chimps’ personalities, diets , and the veterinary care they receive at the sanctuary.

Tickets to this rare event are $10 each for visitors ages six and older, but the tickets must be purchased on Chimp Haven’s website.

Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

The staff at Chimp Haven recommends guests arrive for Discovery Day earlier and not later, because chimps are most active around 9:00 a.m. after they have had a full night of rest.

Immediately following Discovery Day on Apr. 15, an exclusive tour will offer ticket-holders a behind-the-scenes look at life in the sanctuary. Ages 10 and older are allowed on the tour, which has an additional cost of $75 per person.

Private tours of the sanctuary are also a possibility, though they require a minimum donation of $500. Six guests (ages seven and older) are allowed to attend private tours.

VIP tours of Chimp Haven are also available and are held during normal business hours. The duration of the two-hour, VIP tours are held outdoors.

Virtual tours are also available for those unable to travel to Chimp Haven.

