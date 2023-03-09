Event in April offers rare inside look at Keithville’s Chimp Haven
By Jaclyn Tripp,
3 days ago
KEITHVILLE, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – All are invited to experience ‘the chimp life’ on Saturday, Apr. 15, when truly inquisitive visitors will also be allowed visit and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world.
Twice a year, Chimp Haven in Keithville opens to the public on Discovery Day and offers a rare glimpse of forested habitats where more than 300 retired chimps live and play. On Apr. 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., experts from Chimp Haven who care for the animals will speak about the chimps’ personalities, diets , and the veterinary care they receive at the sanctuary.
Tickets to this rare event are $10 each for visitors ages six and older, but the tickets must be purchased on Chimp Haven’s website.
Ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
The staff at Chimp Haven recommends guests arrive for Discovery Day earlier and not later, because chimps are most active around 9:00 a.m. after they have had a full night of rest.
Immediately following Discovery Day on Apr. 15, an exclusive tour will offer ticket-holders a behind-the-scenes look at life in the sanctuary. Ages 10 and older are allowed on the tour, which has an additional cost of $75 per person.
Comments / 0