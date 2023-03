Cleveland.com

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, March 8, 2023; jackpot $31 million By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com, 3 days ago

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com, 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $31 million. The ...