East Los Angeles, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Reports: Officers down in East Los Angeles

By Jack Baudoin,

3 days ago

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Officers are reportedly down in East Los Angeles.

The incident, which happened Wednesday evening, drew a massive response from local law enforcement agencies. A large perimeter was set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded subject.

Police had not confirmed the shooting, nor the extend of any officer injuries, at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…

