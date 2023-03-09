Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Ariana Madix Is 'Devastated' In The Wake Of Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss

mega

Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence about the shocking affair between her former SUR staffers Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval .

The Vanderpump Rules boss sat down with Andy Cohen during the Wednesday, March 8, episode of Watch What Happens Live to discuss the cheating scandal that rocked the world of reality television last week.

bravo

When asked if she's spent time with Ariana Madix — who was blindsided by her longtime boyfriend's betrayal — since the news broke, Vanderpump said, "I've seen her and I've shot [the show] with her because it's an integral part of the story now . The word I would use is 'devastated' and just really a lot of tears."

"Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recalled of the nine-year relationship between the Something About Her cofounder and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras rocker.

bravo

The Bravo boss then questioned the animal rights activist on Leviss, especially after she slept with her good pal's partner for months behind her back. "I clearly did not know who she was," Vanderpump noted of the former beauty queen before citing her messy behavior throughout the current season. "She stuck her toe in the Peter [Madrigal] pond, she shagged Oliver [Saunders] , she schmoozed with [Tom] Schwartz , and then she shagged Sandoval. It's so upsetting."

"I don't think these apologies are worth the social media or page they are written on," she spilled of Sandoval and Leviss' controversial public statements , while noting that they will all need to sit down at the upcoming reunion to talk it all out.

bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In another shocking confession, Vanderpump admitted she did think Scheana Shay physically attacked the 28-year-old — who later filed a restraining order against the "Good As Gold" singer — upon learning of her months-long tryst with her best friend's boyfriend.

"It's not just a show. They were together for four or five years before the show. She very much has Ariana's back," the Vanderpump Rose founder continued.