Memphis, TN
ESPN

Warriors' Draymond Green responds to Dillon Brooks' comments

By William E. Ricks,

3 days ago

The ongoing beef between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has reached spicy levels.

On Wednesday, Green responded to Brooks' comments about him and the Warriors last Friday on his latest episode of "The Draymond Green Podcast." In an interview with ESPN's Tim Keown , Brooks said he doesn't like Golden State or Green and added that the Warriors forward "talks a lot."

Green initially declined to address Brooks' remarks during a postgame interview, according to Keown. But he had time on Wednesday and took over two minutes to clap back at the Grizzlies guard.

Over recent years, the Grizzlies and Warriors matchup has become one of the more entertaining rivalries in the NBA. Last season, Memphis lost to Golden State in the semifinal round of the playoffs, 4-2. The Warriors have won the first two regular-season meetings this season, most recently a 122-120 win on Jan. 25.

Brooks and Green will see each other soon as the Grizzlies and Warriors face off on Thursday .

