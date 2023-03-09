Open in App
Boston 25 News WFXT

Almost 200 countries working together to save our oceans by ratifying the High Seas Treaty

By Jason Brewer,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqhNu_0lCaLgwP00

Almost 200 countries are coming together after nearly two decades of negotiations to ratify the High Seas Treaty. It’s legislation that will provide the framework to protect critical ocean habitats at a global level.

Sarah Reiter, the Director of Ocean Policy for the New England Aquarium, says that 95% of the earth’s habitat by volume exists on the high seas. That is the area beyond 200 nautical miles of the coastline.

The need to protect that biodiversity is greater than ever as threats like ocean warming, acidification, and deep sea mining, endanger it.

But how do we enforce these protections?

“It is uncharted territory for us to be doing something at this scale with this level of remoteness. But we do have a lot of examples that we can use from our own nation and from other nations on how to establish protected areas, on how to do environmental impact statements which are some of the tools that are established by this treaty,” says Reiter.

These statements, along with the legal creation of marine protected areas will allow enforcement and accountability with check-ups at an established conference of the parties where member nations will meet.

The goal is to protect 30% of the ocean’s biodiversity by 2030, and this is a big step toward achieving that goal.

Reiter says this is a sign of hope and unity. “There is this acknowledgment that this is a part of the earth that belongs to all of us so there’s a responsibility and an obligation to protect biodiversity for all nations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
“Sleeper case”: Experts say Trump indictment in Manhattan is "imminent" — and it's "pardon-proof"
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
25 Investigates: DCF kids ‘stuck’ in hospitals with no place else to go
Boston, MA2 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank: Government holding auction in attempt to sell failed institution
Santa Clara, CA4 hours ago
Man walking dog finds human belonging to woman buried at New York cemetery
New York City, NY1 day ago
Red Wings beat Bruins 5-3, a day after losing to NHL’s best
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Silicon Valley Bank shutdown: Here is what to know
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy