Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Williamsburg residents, business owners frustrated by construction on Lorimer Street subway station

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odzbs_0lCaLdIE00

Residents and business owners in Williamsburg say they are furious about construction at Lorimer Street subway station.

The over 14 months of construction work has negatively impacted the quality of life in the area, according to Brooklyn residents.

“It’s unbelievably frustrating,” said Joseph Franquinha, owner of Crest Hardware and Urban Garden Center. “There’s a lack of communication, a lot of deflecting and empty promises.”

Business owners near the station say the work is blocking entrances and giving customers the impression that their shops are closed.

“Not only is it a quality-of-life issue, it’s been taken up a number of parking spots and affected our building,” he said.

Some residents say the construction is so loud, it feels as if it is going on inside their homes.

“The vibrations at times were earthquake-like. My furniture was shaking,” said resident Lisa Summa.

Summa says the MTA failed to deliver vibration monitors that they promised to her and her neighbors.

“They assured us they would come and look at our building, photograph them and put in vibration monitors. I have only heard of one building that has a vibration monitor. No one on my street received one,” she said.

News 12 reached out to the MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez responded with the following statement:

“We have ensured a safe worksite to address any potential quality of life concerns at this location and will continue to do so as work is completed to make the Lorimer Station fully accessible.”

Councilmember Jennifer Guiterez also wrote a letter to the MTA about the situation. It stated in part, “We want this project to be completed and the station to be complete and accessible… They aren’t being compliant and they’re not working well with our city agencies. We want to be able to bring them in and be able to work through these things.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
Rallygoers: New MTA proposal would eliminate several bus stops in Coney Island
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Brooklyn woman says leak in apartment ceiling is disrupting quality of life
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in Brooklyn subway attack
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New online map highlights accessible playgrounds in New York City
New York City, NY3 hours ago
DHL truck damaged driving under bridge in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT3 days ago
Firefighters extinguish flames at multifamily home in Longwood
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
NYPD identifies victim in broad daylight shooting in East Flatbush; 3 injured
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Multiple fire departments respond to Mineola house fire
Mineola, NY12 hours ago
New Yorkers push for construction of affordable housing near NYCHA's Harborview Terrace
New York City, NY2 days ago
Bronx residents bundle up for cold, wet weather
Bronx, NY1 day ago
FDNY: 1 person dead in Bed-Stuy fire
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car is no longer homeless
Bridgeport, CT3 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in fight at Outfield Pub in East Islip
Islip, NY8 hours ago
Fundraiser launched to ship body of slain food delivery driver to family in China
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Event to honor Darren Drake Act, named after NJ man killed in NYC terror attack
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Main Street New Jersey: New Brunswick’s historic downtown art district is full of life
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: New video shows vehicle crashing through Hicksville house
Hicksville, NY2 days ago
Snow cleanup underway in the Hudson Valley
Middletown, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man dies, 2 injured in East Flatbush shooting
New York City, NY1 day ago
Community in mourning following deadly hit-and-run
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Brooklyn man fatally shot in Soundview apartment; no arrests
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: Multiple people injured in West Haverstraw car crash
West Haverstraw, NY13 hours ago
Spring Valley worker killed when forklift knocks over pallets of tiles
West Haverstraw, NY2 days ago
Yonkers police: Suspect wanted for robbing Chase Bank on South Broadway
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Irish pride on display at Fieldston's 4th annual West 251st Street St. Patrick's Day parade
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Driver wanted for striking multiple police cars, officer in North Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst, NY2 days ago
Northern New Jersey residents prepare for upcoming storm
Paterson, NJ4 hours ago
Police: Bronx man faces murder charges for fatal Times Square shooting
Bronx, NY1 day ago
FDNY: Man found dead following fire in Crown Heights
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NYPD searches for 16-year-old Bronx boy missing since Friday
Bronx, NY13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy