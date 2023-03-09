Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
ESPN

Texas Tech's Mark Adams steps down as men's basketball coach

By Jeff Borzello,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWnf3_0lCaLae300

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has stepped down from his position, the school announced Wednesday night, days after he was suspended for using what the school called an "inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment."

Adams didn't coach the Red Raiders in their Big 12 tournament loss to West Virginia on Wednesday, with assistant coach Corey Williams handling interim head coach duties.

"My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men's basketball team," Adams said in a prepared statement. "However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men's basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply."

According to the school, Adams was encouraging a player to be more receptive to coaching and "referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters." Adams apologized to the team immediately after the comment, the school said.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt was made aware of the incident. He issued Adams a written reprimand but then made the decision to suspend the coach to conduct a "more thorough inquiry of Adams' interactions with his players and staff."

Hocutt determined that Adams' comment was unintentional and an isolated incident following his inquiry.

Texas Tech's conference tournament loss dropped the Red Raiders to 16-16 on the season, 5-13 in conference play.

North Texas' Grant McCasland and Oral Roberts' Paul Mills, two former Scott Drew assistants, are expected to be top candidates to replace Adams, sources told ESPN.

Adams was already under pressure from influential people around the program because of Texas Tech's disappointing season, sources told ESPN. He signed a contract extension last spring that was set to run through the 2026-27 season and pay him $15.5 million over five years.

Adams, 66, graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and had been a coach with the Red Raiders since 2016, first as an assistant under Chris Beard and the past two seasons as Beard's replacement. He also spent two seasons as the program's director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith from 2013 to 2015.

Adams had been a longtime college coach in Texas before joining the Texas Tech staff, making stops at five schools over 30 years.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Kansas coach Bill Self to miss rest of Big 12 Tournament after trip to ER
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bill Self Makes Decision On Coaching In NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS22 hours ago
4 Candidates Named For Notre Dame Men's Basketball Coach
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL16 days ago
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing After Texas' Win Over Kansas
Austin, TX21 hours ago
'Leading Candidate' For Georgetown Head Coaching Job Has Emerged
Washington, DC1 day ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX20 days ago
Farewell Coach Adams
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Basketball World Reacts To Josh Pastner Update
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Zach Edey's 30 helps Purdue hold off Penn State in Big Ten final
State College, PA42 minutes ago
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Coaching Announcement
Boulder, CO2 days ago
'I don't think it's close': Hurley touts NCAA Tournament resume after loss to Arizona
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Houston, Kansas, Purdue join Alabama as NCAA tourney's No. 1 seeds
Tuscaloosa, AL26 minutes ago
College softball world buzzing over another historic upset
Boston, MA2 days ago
Texas Tech vs. Iowa Game 3 thread
Lubbock, TX6 hours ago
UC Santa Barbara beats Fullerton to win 2nd Big West title in 3 years
Santa Barbara, CA17 hours ago
Texas men's basketball all-time roster: Longhorn Legends
Austin, TX2 days ago
No. 1 Arkansas men secure NCAA Indoor Championship
Fayetteville, AR17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy