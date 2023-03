A fire broke out at an apartment building in Yonkers on Wednesday night.



The fire occurred on William Street, about a block from Cochran Park.

News 12's Jonathan Gordon was at the scene and said people had been evacuated.



Gordon said he could smell smoke in the air, but it looked like the fire was starting to clear.



The fire occurred after two deadly fires in our area in the last several days.

