Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Step Out in Matching All-White Outfits for Celebratory Event

The couple pulled all the stops for the launch event of the singer's skincare line.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend turned heads at the launch event for Loved01.



The singer, 44, only recently launched his new skincare line , and his wife, 37, was by his side as they celebrated Tuesday at the Skybar at Mondrian in Los Angeles, California.

The couple was dressed to the nines donning matching all-white outfits and looking as stunning as ever for the Mar. 7 event.

The man of the hour was seen rocking a white suit with a low v-neck that featured a white sash worn underneath his jacket. While the new mom of three was flaunting an all-white dress with white feathers, a silver and black clutch, large hoop earrings, and a pair of silver strappy heels to match.

As for her glam, the model styled her hair back with strands from her bangs hanging in front, opting for a fresh makeup look that included a nude lip and minimal eyeshadow.



The event held many celebrities and various beauty influencers like actress Debbie Allen , Desi Perkins , Gigi Gorgeous , Money McMichael , Markell Washington , and many more as they gathered for an intimate poolside cocktail party.

Legend even treated guests to an intimate live performance where he sat behind a piano and performed his hits, " Good Morning ," "Ordinary People," and "All of Me."



Back in January , Legend revealed in a press release that he worked with a board-certified dermatologist , Naana Boak ye, MD , whom he praised as “a Black woman who understands the unique needs of melanin-rich skin," was the leading talent behind the formulations.

“We understood the research around melanated skin and its propensity to lose moisture more quickly than other skin types," Legend said of his new skincare line, concluding, “The products all have ingredients that focus on deeply moisturizing and making sure our skin stays hydrated.”

Loved01 is said to be formulated with moisture-rich ingredients like sea buckthorn oil, rosehip oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil to help keep skin silky and smooth. The products are available via Loved01.com and at CVS and Walmart locations nationwide.

