Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting in east Los Angeles; suspect dead

By Travis SchleppCarlos SaucedoSamantha CorteseMary Beth McDadeJosh DuBose,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2narmH_0lCaLPsw00

Three police officers were hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday evening after they were shot by a suspect during an investigation in Lincoln Heights. The suspect was found dead several hours later, police said.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Video from Sky5 showed a large perimeter set up around the scene for what appeared to be a barricaded suspect.

A police source later confirmed to KTLA that officers had been in the area as part of a felony investigation of a parolee at large. They observed the suspect walking down the alley, and then go into a residence.

Police then set up a perimeter and a police K-9 unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was located in a small room in the bottom of the main house. Officers called out to the suspect, but he refused to surrender. Eventually, tear gas was deployed and gunshots were fired, at which point the three officers were wounded.

The suspect went back into the home where he remained as additional police and SWAT teams arrived to the scene.

Around 8:10 p.m., SWAT officers could be seen approaching a home. At one point, an elderly man and a child were escorted out of the home.

An LAPD robot was visible in an alleyway behind the house and eventually made entry. Around 8:45 p.m., another round of tear gas appeared to be deployed where the man was holed up.

SWAT officers made entry shortly after, and it did not appear that the suspect was an active threat.

Right around 9:30 p.m., officials with LAPD confirmed that the suspect was dead.

  • An LAPD SWAT team moves in on the location of a suspect who engaged in a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjsQk_0lCaLPsw00
    Tear gas streams from a home in Lincoln Heights where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUdmv_0lCaLPsw00
    An LAPD robot sits in an alleyway next to a home where a suspect was barricaded following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPwPt_0lCaLPsw00
    A SWAT vehicle blocks an alley in Lincoln Heights following a shootout with police on March 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore confirmed that all officers are in stable condition.

The officers suffered various injuries, including one officer who was shot in the abdomen, another who was shot in the arm and the third who was hit in the leg and midsection.

Police later confirmed that all three officers were K-9 unit officers. None of the officers’ dog partners were hurt.

Officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, updated the public outside County USC Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Marathon standoff underway after shootout between deputies, barricaded suspect
Valinda, CA1 day ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Altoona shooting sends one to hospital, APD investigating
Altoona, PA3 hours ago
Johnstown homicide suspect arrested in Las Vegas
Johnstown, PA6 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Suspect in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old arrested after standoff in Alhambra
Alhambra, CA4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Alleged gang member sentenced for killing three people in two days at same location
Denver, CO28 days ago
Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Child Star, Dead At 27
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
Last-known Californian in prison for federal cannabis charges released after 15 years
Modesto, CA9 days ago
[WATCH] Hospital Fires Nurse Caught Slamming Newborn Baby In Viral Video
West Islip, NY14 days ago
Over 50 feet of snow dumped on California. Even Disneyland experienced snow
Hesperia, CA10 days ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA3 days ago
California Reservoir Levels Before and After Rain Seen From Space
Oroville, CA27 days ago
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty in Goshen family massacre
Goshen, CA18 days ago
The happiest town in California
Simi Valley, CA6 days ago
Linda Kasabian Dies: Member Of The Notorious Manson Family Was 73
Tacoma, WA11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy