Cam Hutson starts and finishes strong to lead East Lansing boys basketball into district final

ST. JOHNS — Cam Hutson has been a focal point for opposing teams during his strong sophomore season for the East Lansing boys basketball team.

That hasn't stopped him from putting up big numbers and leading a late-season surge for the Trojans.

And Hutson continued to shine Wednesday while helping East Lansing get some revenge.

Hutson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to play to lift the Trojans to a 48-43 victory over DeWitt in a Division 1 district semifinal at St. Johns.

That 3-pointer capped a stretch of seven straight points Hutson scored for the Trojans (13-9) during the fourth quarter as they avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Panthers.

"As soon as I hit that (first shot in the fourth quarter) I got a little bit of confidence and started heating up," Hutson said.

"I just felt good. It got us some momentum. We just picked it up."

Hutson had a team-high 19 points, which included 10 in the opening quarter. Evan Boyd added 17 points to help East Lansing reach a district final for a third straight season. Boyd had the final four points for the Trojans as they picked up their ninth win in 11 games.

Bryce Kurncz closed his record-setting career at DeWitt (15-8) with a game-high 21 points.

"Obviously you want to slow down Kurncz," East Lansing coach Ray Mitchell said. "He's a great player, they've got a great coach and have great schemes. Lucky for us, they were down a player We just fought to the end."

Kurncz split a pair of free throws with 2:04 to play to even things at 39.

East Lansing answered with the next five points with Hutson's go-ahead 3 giving it an advantage it wouldn't relinquish.

"He's been our go-to guy all year and he's been leading us," Mitchell said. "He's tough and he's clutch. He wants to win and he's prepared to win. That's the one thing I like about him. I trust him in any situation. I'm going to give him the ball."

More: Kaleb Parrish leads Mason boys basketball past upset-minded Everett in district semis

More: 'Blood in the water': Holt rallies from 20 points down to stun Okemos in district semis

More: Keenan Harris 'lets it fly' while leading Waverly boys basketball into district final

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Cam Hutson starts and finishes strong to lead East Lansing boys basketball into district final