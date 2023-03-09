Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Cam Hutson starts and finishes strong to lead East Lansing boys basketball into district final

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

3 days ago

ST. JOHNS — Cam Hutson has been a focal point for opposing teams during his strong sophomore season for the East Lansing boys basketball team.

That hasn't stopped him from putting up big numbers and leading a late-season surge for the Trojans.

And Hutson continued to shine Wednesday while helping East Lansing get some revenge.

Hutson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to play to lift the Trojans to a 48-43 victory over DeWitt in a Division 1 district semifinal at St. Johns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPX7h_0lCaLNMi00

That 3-pointer capped a stretch of seven straight points Hutson scored for the Trojans (13-9) during the fourth quarter as they avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the Panthers.

"As soon as I hit that (first shot in the fourth quarter) I got a little bit of confidence and started heating up," Hutson said.

"I just felt good. It got us some momentum. We just picked it up."

Hutson had a team-high 19 points, which included 10 in the opening quarter. Evan Boyd added 17 points to help East Lansing reach a district final for a third straight season. Boyd had the final four points for the Trojans as they picked up their ninth win in 11 games.

Bryce Kurncz closed his record-setting career at DeWitt (15-8) with a game-high 21 points.

"Obviously you want to slow down Kurncz," East Lansing coach Ray Mitchell said. "He's a great player, they've got a great coach and have great schemes. Lucky for us, they were down a player We just fought to the end."

Kurncz split a pair of free throws with 2:04 to play to even things at 39.

East Lansing answered with the next five points with Hutson's go-ahead 3 giving it an advantage it wouldn't relinquish.

"He's been our go-to guy all year and he's been leading us," Mitchell said. "He's tough and he's clutch. He wants to win and he's prepared to win. That's the one thing I like about him. I trust him in any situation. I'm going to give him the ball."

More: Kaleb Parrish leads Mason boys basketball past upset-minded Everett in district semis

More: 'Blood in the water': Holt rallies from 20 points down to stun Okemos in district semis

More: Keenan Harris 'lets it fly' while leading Waverly boys basketball into district final

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Cam Hutson starts and finishes strong to lead East Lansing boys basketball into district final

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
MSU players gets sendoff into game, family, fans react
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Snow days for many mid-Michigan schools
Lansing, MI2 days ago
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, March 11
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan high school hockey finals: Detroit Catholic Central remains king of Division 1
Novi, MI23 hours ago
See photos as Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball takes home Division 1 district title
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Check out Saginaw-area boys basketball regional brackets, with predictions
Saginaw, MI8 hours ago
Which Jackson-area boys basketball teams survived and advanced?
Jackson, MI1 day ago
Flint Powers Catholic wins 1st hockey title in 8th try with 3-2 win over E. Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Decades-long title drought snapped during Grand Rapids boys hoops district finals
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Hanover-Horton for first district title in two decades
Jonesville, MI1 day ago
Michigan could say ‘NO’ to NIT Tournament
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI5 hours ago
Snow showers Sunday, activity holds into Monday too
Flint, MI12 hours ago
Michigan Snow Update: Snow Totals and Projections
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
‘They can live on through somebody else.’ Saginaw cousins donate organs days after being shot
Saginaw, MI1 day ago
One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Lansing, MI22 hours ago
New video shows officer arriving 1 minute after MSU shooter leaves
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
A Michigan woman said her 'heart started racing' when she realized she won $1 million from scratch-off ticket she almost threw away
Ovid, MI1 day ago
Detroit man among two victims in Lansing shooting; police searching for suspect
Lansing, MI7 hours ago
Security footage shows man who killed 3 Michigan State University students
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI2 days ago
Man hides in nearby lake to flee Calhoun County deputies
Albion, MI8 hours ago
Two people injured during shooting on Northrup Street in Lansing
Lansing, MI8 hours ago
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Saginaw parolee charged with murder in Lansing music producer’s fatal shooting
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Last chance to register for Saginaw’s Miss Juneteenth Pageant
Saginaw, MI2 days ago
Warm Up With the Best Chili in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy