'Blood in the water': Holt rallies from 20 points down to stun Okemos in district semis

HOLT — The Okemos boys basketball team was all but Sharpie'd into Friday's Division 1 district title game.

The Wolves led host Holt by 17 points at halftime in Wednesday's semifinal, and by 20 early in the third quarter. Okemos was scoring at will and had also won five straight against the Rams, including twice this season.

With the large deficit, Holt switched things up defensively. And coach Ben Curtis couldn't have possibly imagined the results.

The Rams got aggressive on defense, forcing numerous turnovers, not allowing clean looks and throwing Okemos well off its offensive rhythm while scrapping for every loose ball and rebound. Holt overcame the entire deficit, ending regulation on a 10-2 run to force overtime, and then Carloes Speed's lay-up with 2.8 seconds left gave the Rams a stunning 63-61 victory.

"I just had to get it done," Speed said. "I had to leave it out there like it was my last time playing, but it felt great to win like that.

"I've been dreaming of this all the time, in a big game, getting it done."

The defensive changes — doubling every ball screen to get the ball out of the point guard's hands, then rotating quickly — invigorated the Rams, who trimmed the deficit to 11 by the end of the third quarter, to six halfway through the fourth and then to zero when Isaiah Foster hit a jumper with 40 seconds left to tie the game at 56.

"We kept saying 'There's blood in the water right now,' " Curtis said. "Our guys are smelling it, they're going after the ball, they're jumping to everything — that was the feeling these kids needed at that point."

Foster, as he has been all season, was the catalyst for Holt. He finished with a game-high 25 points, 23 coming in the second half and overtime. Foster scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, along with the first bucket of overtime that gave the Rams their first lead since early in the second quarter.

"I was just filled with joy," Foster said. "We worked hard to fight back in the game. It's just a testament to our mindset, always battling back from adversity and we just fought hard and chipped away at the lead and finally we got it at the end."

Foster, the area leader in assists, let his scoring do most of the talking Wednesday.

"You always grow up and want to play in the big game and have big moments scoring the ball, getting defensive stops, all types of things like that," Foster said.

"The crowd was kind of down, but after we kept scoring and getting stops defensively, they just got more and more into it and we just fed off their enthusiasm."

After Foster got Holt the lead in overtime, Speed converted a 3-point play for a 61-56 advantage. Okemos scored the next five points on a KJ Torbert 3-pointer and Joey Smith bucket with 38 seconds left to tie it at 61 and set up the last-second theatrics.

"At halftime, they were not down," Curtis said. "These guys were saying, hey, we've been here before. We were down nine to Jackson, let's cut this back. It's gotta be little pieces — it's got to be 10 points, got to be 12 and then when it got to six points in the fourth quarter, it's anyone's game."

Okemos ended the first half with a 16-0 run to lead 39-22 at the break. Trevor Smith scored the first basket of the third quarter to extend the run to 18-0 before a Holt free throw. Torbert then scored to make it 43-23 Okemos a minute into the third quarter.

Speed finished with 11 points, and Donye Thomas and Carter Bishop added 10 apiece for Holt.

Collin Alexander led Okemos with 18 points, and Torbert tallied 16.

Holt (15-9) will play Mason (21-2) for the district title Friday. This will be the first meeting of the season between the Cedar Street rivals.

"Mason's tough. There's a reason why they're 21-2 now," Curtis said. "We have to make sure we get into that game with no letdowns."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 'Blood in the water': Holt rallies from 20 points down to stun Okemos in district semis