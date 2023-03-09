Games between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors don’t usually lack intensity. Thursday night’s game will not be any different.

In fact, the intensity might be a couple of notches higher than usual.

This is thanks to recent banter between Memphis guard, Dillon Brooks and Golden State forward, Draymond Green.

Brooks recently shared some feelings on the Warriors, with a lot of focus specifically on Green.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks said, per Tim Keown, ESPN . “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

It took a while for Green to respond. But Golden State’s outspoken forward finally got around to it on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show . He responded to Brooks’ words line-by-line.

For the most part, Green cited his own glories and how they’ve helped his team win championships. Green mentioned not only Golden State’s four NBA titles but also the two Olympic gold medals he’s won.

Green also made it clear that he doesn’t think the Grizzlies will experience championship glory until Brooks is gone.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says ‘his game is cool.’ Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. And yet, you’re running around, talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you. Not with you.”

Basketball fans loved Green’s response to Brooks.

[ ESPN , The Volume Sports ]

The post NBA world reacts to Draymond Green’s epic Dillon Brooks response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .