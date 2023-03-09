Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
HipHopWired

Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident

By D.L. Chandler,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVDBy_0lCaHiqh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Osv_0lCaHiqh00

Shawn Kemp , one of the NBA’s original high-flying power players, was arrested Wednesday (March 8) according to reports from police in Tacoma, Wash. The former Seattle Supersonics star was booked today on charges in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting and details are still developing.

Shawn Kemp, 53, was arrested in Pierce County according to a report from The Seattle Times at around 6 p.m. local time. According to the publication’s report, there was an altercation between individuals in a pair of cars that resulted erupted into gunfire near Tacoma Mall according to the Tacoma Police Department.

One of the cars vacated the scene and a firearm was found near the site of the shooting then police proceeded to arrest Kemp. In a report from local outlet Fox 13 , it was shared that no individuals were harmed in the shooting. The outlet also added that Kemp is the owner of two cannabis shops in the region.

As details develop, we’ll return to add more to this report. For now, check out the reactions from Twitter to Shawn Kemp getting arrested for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The post Reign Man: Shawn Kemp Arrested For Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Former NBA great Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charges
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Ex-Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp released from jail; attorney said he acted in self-defense
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Video Shows Former NBA All-Star’s Alleged Shooting Before Drive-By Arrest
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp got into a shootout in 'self defense' after tracking down his stolen iPhone, attorney says after basketball legend released from custody in Washington: report
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting incident at Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Woman dies in car accident after family appears in doc about sister’s crash
Newport, NY2 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA15 hours ago
Jury Awards Black Mother and Daughters $8.5M After Being Handcuffed by Cops at Starbucks
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
New Reports Show Gang Members Climbing Leadership Ladder at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
5 Arrested in shooting of Miami-Dade detective
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy